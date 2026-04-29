Warren, PA – Pennsylvania’s Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) Secretary Dr. Latika Davis-Jones announced today that the Shapiro Administration’s investment of more than $400,000 is helping nearly 130 Forest and Warren County residents in recovery from substance use disorder (SUD) receive supports and services through two recently-opened recovery centers.

The Forest and Warren County Recovery Centers, located in Tionesta and Warren, are safe places for individuals who are in recovery to go for recovery support services. Recovery support services are non-clinical services that assist individuals in recovery in gaining the skills and resources needed to initiate, maintain and sustain long-term recovery. They may include care coordination, socialization, group support, laundry and hygiene services, job training, transportation, and assistance with accessing recovery housing.

“The Shapiro Administration is committed to ensuring that Pennsylvanians in every corner of the Commonwealth have access to the recovery support services they need – no matter where they live,” said Davis-Jones. “The addition of these recovery centers was a true collaboration between the state and local levels. DDAP is proud to partner with the local county drug and alcohol office, DDAP-funded regional recovery hub, and a local service provider to help empower sustained recovery across Forest and Warren counties.”

Since opening in 2025, the centers have:

Served nearly 130 people ;

; Facilitated 200 meetings with a service recipient and a certified recovery specialist —a trained professional with lived experience in SUD recovery who helps others navigate recovery supports and services with a focus on fostering long-term recovery;

—a trained professional with lived experience in SUD recovery who helps others navigate recovery supports and services with a focus on fostering long-term recovery; Created 150 socialization opportunities for service recipients to use peer-to-peer supports and networking services;

for service recipients to use peer-to-peer supports and networking services; Held nearly 60 group education sessions ; and,

; and, Provided more than 20 laundry services, helping people get services for essential needs and stay engaged in recovery supports.

DDAP-funded Investment and Collaboration in Local Recovery Efforts

The opening of the recovery centers is a collaborative effort between one of DDAP’s regional recovery hubs, the counties’ drug and alcohol office known as the Single County Authority (SCA), and recovery service provider Family Services of Warren County.

DDAP funds nine regional recovery hubs across the state. The Armstrong Indiana Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission (AICDAC) received more than $400,000 in DDAP grant funding through the agency’s State Opioid Response dollars to serve as DDAP’s Region 7 Recovery Hub, covering Forest and Warren counties.



The hubs are designed to embed, expand, and promote a Recovery-Oriented System of Care—a coordinated network of person-centered, community-based services and supports within a specific region. The hubs build on the strengths and resiliencies of individuals, families, and communities to achieve abstinence and/or improved health, wellness, and quality of life for those who have or are at risk of substance use problems.

“At the AICDAC Recovery Hub, our focus is on supporting recovery community centers and the people who bring them to life,” said Recovery Hub Director Mike Krafick. “We’re proud to work alongside Forest-Warren SCA and Family Services of Warren County as they grow recovery supports in their community. Whether it’s technical assistance, sharing best practices, or just being a partner they can lean on, we’re here to help build strong, sustainable recovery spaces.”

The Forest-Warren Human Services Drug and Alcohol Program is the SCA for drug and alcohol services in Forest and Warren counties. The SCA administers local SUD prevention, treatment and recovery services. Through funding provided by DDAP, the SCA can help provide treatment funding for uninsured and underinsured individuals and a network of recovery support services.



​“The addition of recovery support services has been a great benefit to Warren and Forest counties. Individuals have reported this service to be an immense help and support on their recovery journey,” said SCA Director for Forest-Warren Human Services Melissa Baxter. “Recovery support specialists work collaboratively with treatment providers, SCA case managers and others to support individuals where they are in their recovery. We look forward to seeing this program grow.”

Family Services of Warren County is one of DDAP’s more than 750 licensed SUD treatment facilities across Pennsylvania. The facility provides outpatient treatment for SUD as well as operates the Forest and Warren County Recovery Centers.

More information on the Shapiro Administration’s recovery, treatment and other SUD efforts is available at ddap.pa.gov.

###