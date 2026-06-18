Towanda, PA – Today, the Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) held a free Narcan “pop-up” event to distribute the overdose reversal medication Narcan to Bradford County residents, highlighting another innovative way the Shapiro Administration’s Overdose Prevention Program is getting life-saving overdose prevention supplies into rural communities across Pennsylvania.



“The Shapiro Administration is taking a multi-pronged, collaborative approach to overdose prevention and making Narcan more available through its Overdose Prevention Program,” said DDAP Secretary Dr. Latika Davis-Jones. “By literally meeting people where they are, our overdose prevention partners are removing barriers to access, increasing awareness, addressing stigma, and helping to strengthen Pennsylvania’s efforts to prevent overdose deaths.”

Since Governor Josh Shapiro took office, overdose deaths have declined by nearly 30 percent and there have been over 16,000 overdose reversals using DDAP-supplied Narcan statewide.



DDAP operates the Overdose Prevention Program, which uses a hub-and-spoke model to provide free Narcan and drug testing strips to organizations throughout Pennsylvania known as overdose prevention partners.



Once an organization becomes a partner, DDAP supplies the partner with Narcan and drug testing strips. Partners then serve as “hubs,” creating a network of local access points for individuals, community-based groups, and others – the “spokes” - to get free Narcan and test strips to check drugs for xylazine and fentanyl.



Partners include county drug and alcohol offices, health care providers, police departments, fire departments, recovery community organizations, and faith-based organizations.



Overdose Prevention Partner Meeting People Where They Are

Bradford/Sullivan Drug and Alcohol is one of DDAP’s 100 overdose prevention partners and one of more than 40 county drug and alcohol offices across the Commonwealth serving as a partner.

“We are grateful for our partnership with the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, as well as the collaboration of local providers and organizations in supporting the distribution of overdose prevention resources,” said Bradford/Sullivan Drug and Alcohol Director Karen Laboranti. “These distribution events expand access to lifesaving resources, help reduce the stigma associated with substance use disorder, and provide opportunities to engage community members in conversations about treatment and recovery.”

Since the beginning of the Shapiro Administration, Bradford/Sullivan Drug and Alcohol has distributed more than 10,000 doses of Narcan at critical access points throughout Bradford and Sullivan counties including wall-mounted NaloxBoxes in public spaces, hospital emergency departments, treatment courts, community colleges, and during food pantry pop-up distribution days.

Today’s distribution marked the 20th pop-up event held since Bradford/Sullivan Drug and Alcohol became an overdose prevention partner. It was held in conjunction with Child Hunger Outreach Partners’ (CHOP Out Hunger) drive-through food pantry distribution day.

“By working together, we're able to connect community members with resources that promote health, stability, and well-being while ensuring support is accessible where it's needed most,” said CHOP Out Hunger Director of Operations Larissa Bacorn. “We're able to offer additional resources, including Narcan, alongside food assistance and other community supports, helping create healthier and more resilient communities.”

Nearly 3,200 of Bradford/Sullivan Drug and Alcohol’s total doses of Narcan have been distributed through pop-up events that were local collaborations with CHOP Out Hunger and Endless Mountain Behavioral Health Center.



“I am alive today because of Narcan and now have an opportunity to provide these resources to my community to continue to save lives,” said Endless Mountain Behavioral Health Center Behavioral Health Technician Scott Mincer. “It provides me joy to see our communities come together to receive these harm reduction supplies and support those that may be struggling with the disease of addiction.”

24/7 Help

All overdose prevention partners can be located through DDAP’s website.



Individuals seeking substance use treatment or recovery supports can be connected to local SUD resources by calling the toll-free PA Get Help Now helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357) or by using Treatment Atlas, a free, online or smart phone locator tool to help Pennsylvanians confidentially find SUD treatment that meets their needs.



In addition, local treatment programs are administered through these county drug and alcohol offices, also called Single County Authorities. The programs can help with treatment funding, assess the need for treatment or other services, and make referrals to match treatment and/or service needs.



Learn more about the Shapiro Administration’s overdose prevention efforts at ddap.pa.gov.



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