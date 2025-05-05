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    Workshops and Training Opportunities

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    Creative Industries Grants and Opportunities Workshops presentation with Pennsylvania Creative Industries Executive Director Karl Blischke

    Creative Industries Grants and Opportunities Workshops

    In June-July 2026, Pennsylvania Creative Industries hosted statewide grants and funding opportunities workshops with our state and local funding partners.

    These workshops highlighted grant opportunities and technical assistance available to Pennsylvania’s creative organizations, programs, entrepreneurs, and small businesses!

    Workshop Resources

    Click through the following menu to review the slides and information presented by Pennsylvania Creative Industries and our state and local funding partners at each workshop session.

    Grants & Opportunities for Pennsylvania's Creative Sector
    Presented at all of our workshop sessions.

    Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development 
    Presented at several workshop sessions.

    Slides: Grants & Opportunities for Pennsylvania's Creative Sector
    Presented at all of our workshop sessions.

                                                          

    Register for a Workshop

    Thank you for attending our 2026 Creative Industries Grants and Opportunities Workshops! Registration is now closed.

    The page will include upcoming programs and events as they are scheduled.