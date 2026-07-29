As the nation celebrates 250 years of American history, Many Communities, One Commonwealth captures the voice of Pennsylvania’s next generation.

Through grants awarded by PCA, the Shapiro Administration is strengthening career readiness and workforce development for Pennsylvania’s aspiring young artists.

Harrisburg – On Tuesday, July 28, the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts (PCA) and representatives of the Pennsylvania Art Education Association (PAEA) gathered in the Capitol rotunda to unveil a student-created artwork titled Many Communities, One Commonwealth. Following the event, Governor Josh Shapiro also met with the students to discuss their artwork and what it means to celebrate America250.

“I’ve always believed that art has a way of bringing people together and creating opportunities for kindness,” said Governor Shapiro. “We have to find more ways to come together and not see the differences, but the similarities in our Commonwealth — and this project is a very important piece of that, especially as we celebrate America’s 250th anniversary.”

As the nation celebrates its 250th anniversary, the piece captures the creative voice of Pennsylvania’s next generation as a 6x8 foot, three-panel collage in the shape of the Commonwealth, composed entirely of original artwork from more than 180 K-12 students.

“This beautiful artwork gives viewers the opportunity to see and appreciate Pennsylvania through the eyes of some of our Commonwealth’s youngest residents,” said PCA Chair Susan S. Cohen. “The piece is heartfelt and whimsical and will stand as a visual testament to Pennsylvania’s history and future.”

Using their artistry, students responded to the prompt: "What makes your hometown, neighborhood, or personal story meaningful?" The final collage showcases personal identities, cultural traditions, and the history of communities, including whitetail deer, historical markers, beloved sports teams, and iconic cities and landmarks.

The creation of Many Communities, One Commonwealth was coordinated by Pennsylvania Art Education Association, on behalf of the PCA. PAEA collected artwork from educators through their regional members, the Pennsylvania Association of Intermediate Units, and with assistance from the PA Department of Education.

“This project is a powerful reminder that young people have important stories to tell about place, identity, and belonging,” said PAEA President-Elect Dr. MaryJo Rosania Harvie. “Through the visual arts, students across Pennsylvania are helping us see the Commonwealth not as one single story, but as a collection of many communities, perspectives, and lived experiences. I am especially proud that Moravian could contribute to a project that centers student voice on a statewide stage.”

By funding arts organizations that offer robust education and youth outreach programs, like PCA's Creative Catalyst and Innovation & Impact grant programs, the Shapiro Administration is strengthening career readiness and workforce development for aspiring young artists and creatives, cultivating the next generation of creative talent.

Moravian University student, Caroline Melillo, designed the final collage of student art pieces, and Lehigh Valley-based artist, Matt Halm, served as a consultant in assembling and adhering the collage to large panels.

The completed artwork will be on display in the Capitol rotunda through July 31. A high-res image of the collage can be viewed here, and an online gallery is available featuring images from the more than 180 entries submitted by young Pennsylvania artists.



About Pennsylvania Creative Industries

The mission of Pennsylvania Creative Industries, powered by the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts (PCA), is to empower, connect, and amplify creatives and creative industries and their contributions to Pennsylvania’s communities, economy, and workforce. The agency invests in creative sector asset development, workforce development, community development, visibility, and policy with the long-term goal to help Pennsylvania become the national leader among states for creative communities, talent, and industries.

The creative industries contribute more than $30 billion to Pennsylvania’s economy and support nearly 190,000 jobs. Globally, creative industries contribute $4 trillion to global GDP and generate nearly 50 million jobs. Learn more at pa.gov/creative-industries.



About Pennsylvania Art Education Association

Pennsylvania Art Education Association’s (PAEA) mission is to actively support and promote visual art education through professional development, leadership, and service. PAEA envisions every art educator as a catalyst for creativity, connection, and change. PAEA’s strategic plan prioritizes community vibrancy; advocacy and outreach; research, learning, and teaching; and equity, access and belonging. paea.org



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