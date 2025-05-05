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    Resources

    Due Dates for Grants

    Find due dates for Pennsylvania Creative Industries' programs on this page. Due dates are annual or rolling, depending on the program. 

    Contact us with questions about due dates

    Due Dates Calendar

    Program Name

    Application Due Date

    Grant Activity/ Performance Period

    Final Report Due Date

    Creative Asset Program

    03/16/2026, by 11:59 p.m. EST

    07/01/2026 - 06/30/2027

    07/30/2027

    Creative Business Loan Fund

    Rolling

    Rolling

    Rolling

    Creative Catalyst Grants

    Quarterly:

    -- 06/12/2026
    -- 09/11/2026
    -- 11/13/2026
    -- 02/12/2027

    09/01/2026 - 08/31/2027

    09/30/2027

    Creative Communities Initiative

    11/14/2026, by 5 p.m. EST

    TBD - contact Sarah Merritt for more details

    TBD - contact Sarah Merritt for more details

    Creative Districts Program

    Letter of Intent (required for application submission): June 12, 2026, by 5 p.m. EST

    Application: January 15, 2027, by 5 p.m. EST

    		July 1 - June 30 for each year of the five-year designation period.TBD - contact Sarah Merritt for more details

    Creative Entrepreneur Accelerator

    TBD

    TBD

    TBD

    Creative Innovation and Impact Grant Program

    Quarterly:

    -- 06/01/2026
    -- 09/01/2026
    -- 12/01/2026
    -- 02/01/2027

    		07/01/2026 - 8/31/202909/30/2028 or 9/30/2029
    (dependent upon grantee's grant award agreement activity / performance period)

     

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