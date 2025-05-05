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    Grants for Non-Profits

    Creative Communities Initiative

    The Creative Communities Initiative (CCI) provides multi-year funding to community-driven, arts-based projects that serve as catalysts for social cohesion, livability, and community and economic development. 

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    Creative Communities Program Purpose

    The purpose of the Creative Communities program is to provide multi-year funding to community-driven, arts-based projects. Also called creative placemaking or placekeeping, the funded projects will have a demonstrated, positive impact on their respective communities.

    What is Creative Placemaking?

    Creative placemaking is a powerful community and economic development practice that integrates art, local creative sector assets, community culture and identity, and design to transform community spaces into vibrant, inclusive, accessible, and engaging places that foster community connectedness and livability.

    Creative Communities Program Goals

    • Strengthen communities through the arts and encourage creative expression and engagement to enhance community well-being
    • Promote and support projects that include and are accessible to all members of PA communities
    • Empower communities that have experienced disinvestment and support grassroots leaders and residents in addressing local challenges
    • Advance community revitalization and resilience and foster sustainable growth and adaptability
    • Cultivate deep community engagement and encourage active participation in community projects
    • Celebrate unique community identities that highlight what makes each community special
    • Build authentic partnerships through collaboration with local government and organizations, and artists and culture bearers
    • Invest in the creative sector through support of artists, creative small businesses, and cultural initiatives
    • Address community challenges positively by leveraging community assets to tackle pressing issues

    Funding Details

    Funding amount: up to $25,000 per year, for up to four years

    Match requirement: 

    • A 1:1 match is required (up to 50% can be in-kind)
    • 10% of the match (cash or in-kind) must come from a local government entity

    Funding Restrictions

    In general, Pennsylvania Creative Industries does not fund the following:

    • Activities for which academic credit is given
    • Activities that have already been completed
    • Activities that have a religious purpose
    • Performances and exhibitions not available to the general public
    • performances and exhibitions outside Pennsylvania
    • Cash prizes and awards
    • Benefit activities
    • Payments to lobbyists
    • Competitions

    For questions and advice regarding this process:

    CCI Program Contact

    Sarah Merritt, Director of Pennsylvania Creative Communities and the Creative Economy.

    skmerritt@pa.gov
    CCI Program Guidelines

    Learn More