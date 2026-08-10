Harrisburg, PA – The Shapiro Administration today celebrated 30 older Pennsylvanians whose artwork was selected for the second annual Older Artists of PA Showcase during a special reception hosted by First Lady Lori Shapiro at the Governor’s Residence.

Presented by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging (PDA) and Pennsylvania Creative Industries, powered by Pennsylvania Council on the Arts (PCA), the showcase features artwork from artists aged 60 and older across the Commonwealth. The selected pieces are displayed in the East Wing Rotunda of the Pennsylvania State Capitol throughout August.

“This showcase celebrates the talent, experience, and individuality that older Pennsylvanians bring to communities across our Commonwealth,” said Secretary of Aging Jason Kavulich. “These artists include people who have spent decades developing their craft, those who discovered a passion for art later in life, and people living with dementia who continue to express themselves and connect with others through their artistry. We are proud to share their work and allow the public to see aging through a lens of creativity.”

The Governor’s Residence reception brought the selected artists, their families, state officials, and community partners together to recognize the artists and celebrate the role creative expression can play throughout a person’s life. Following the reception, the artists traveled to the State Capitol to view their work in the East Wing Rotunda.

The exhibition features work in three categories: Professional, Nonprofessional, and Artist Over 60 Living with Dementia. The new category for artists living with dementia was added this year to recognize that a diagnosis does not diminish a person’s creativity, identity, or ability to contribute. Artistic expression can provide opportunities for connection and storytelling while allowing people living with dementia to be recognized for their talents and perspectives.

The showcase builds on the partnership between PDA and Pennsylvania Creative Industries that began during the development of Aging Our Way, PA, the Shapiro Administration’s 10-year strategic plan to improve the infrastructure and coordination of services for older Pennsylvanians. The plan, which received a $1 million increase in the 26-27 budget, recognizes the importance of belonging, social connection, lifelong learning, and opportunities for older adults to remain active and engaged in their communities.

Since taking office in 2023, Governor Josh Shapiro has invested more than $20 million to make life better for older Pennsylvanians by helping them stay safe, healthy and engaged in their communities and to continue building community supports as they age.

"The talent and variety on display in this year’s Showcase highlights the creativity of Pennsylvania’s senior community," said Susan S. Cohen, PCA Council Chair. “Our Council works to emphasize, strengthen and support creative energy, which we now have on view in this inspiring exhibit. It is a wonderful illustration of the Commonwealth’s creative vitality.”

This year’s exhibition also supports the work of PDA’s Office of Alzheimer’s, Dementia and Related Disorders (ADRD) to elevate the voices and experiences of people living with dementia and their caregivers. The ADRD Office, created by Governor Shapiro and the Pennsylvania General Assembly in 2024, is leading the development of Pennsylvania’s next five-year state plan for Alzheimer’s, dementia and related disorders, with a focus on coordinated action, health equity and caregiver supports.

The Older Artists of PA Showcase can be viewed during regular Capitol visiting hours throughout August in the East Wing Rotunda of the Pennsylvania State Capitol. A complete gallery of the selected artists, their work and additional information about the exhibition is available at www.pa.gov/OlderArtistsShowcase.



Showcase artists, listed by county of residence, are:

Janet Powers, Adams County

Pam Wisor, Adams County

Mark Colvin, Allegheny County

Sheila Klotz, Allegheny County

Jeannie McGuire, Allegheny County

Grace Siyufy, Allegheny County

Sayeed Syed, Allegheny County

Deborah Eater, Bucks County

Elaine Heitzer, Butler County

Jack Herklotz, Butler County

Elizabeth Korczynski, Butler County

Neal Grubb, Chester County

Dorothy Crissman, Clearfield County

Linda Doucette, Columbia County

Paul Grecian, Columbia County

Diana Meng, Cumberland County

Florence Lauria, Delaware County

Lawrence Kownacki, Erie County

Robert Kennedy, Lackawanna County

Mary Reuther, Lackawanna County

Daniel Yocom, Lancaster County

Daniel Ellison, Montgomery County

Sharon Pachler, Montgomery County

Nazareth Memory Care, Montour County

James Gloria, Northampton County

Mary Pierce, Pike County

Doug Cober, Somerset County

Ellen Golden, Somerset County

Jessica Ellen Boice, Warren County

Ophelia Chambliss, York County