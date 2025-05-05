Current Funding Opportunities

Non-Profit Organizations
Creative Asset Program
Supports small- to mid-sized creative organizations that deliver services, products, and/or programs that align with one or more of PA Creative Industries’ strategic plan focus areas.
Creative Catalyst Grants
Designed to encourage and support special projects and events or unique, strategic opportunities that have the potential for statewide or broad regional impact on the arts and creative sector. Creative Catalyst grants are not design to provide ongoing support or to fund projects that occur on an annual or regular basis.
Creative Innovation and Impact Grants
Supports new, multi-year strategies that empower, connect, and amplify creatives and creative industries and their contributions to PA’s communities, economy, and workforce.
Spotlight Program
Provides essential funding for smaller creative arts organizations and programs that deliver services, products, or programs aligned with PA Creative Industries’ strategic plan key areas. The program fosters a collaborative grantee network, creating opportunities to connect and share insights through webinars organized by artistic discipline.
Arts-Based Community & Economic Development
Creative Communities Initiative
Provides multi-year funding for place-based, community arts projects that encourage social cohesion, livability, and community and economic development. Commonly referred to as creative placemaking, these projects are rooted in deep community and artist engagement, connecting culture bearers, designers, and community members in conversation and creative initiatives to address community needs and opportunities.
Creative Districts Program
Supports communities transforming walkable, culturally vibrant areas into centers of economic growth, local identity, and revitalization. This program fosters entrepreneurship and small business development, retains and attracts talent and visitors, advances a community’s development and revitalization goals, and strengthens long-term planning.
Creatives, Small Businesses & Entrepreneurs
Creative Business Loan Fund
In partnership with Bridgeway Capital, Rising Tide Community Loan Fund, and Community First Fund, this fund provides $2.6 million in the form of affordable, flexible financing to small, creative businesses across the Commonwealth.
Creative Entrepreneur Accelerator
Pairs access to small business consulting services with $2,000 grants for creative entrepreneurs who aspire to start a for-profit business or operate an existing micro business.
Additional Funding Opportunities
As they are available, this page provides information about Pennsylvania Creative Industries' additional funding opportunities and public-private partnerships.