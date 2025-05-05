Current Funding Opportunities

Creative Asset Program

Supports small- to mid-sized creative organizations that deliver services, products, and/or programs that align with one or more of PA Creative Industries’ strategic plan focus areas.

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Creative Catalyst Grants

Designed to encourage and support special projects and events or unique, strategic opportunities that have the potential for statewide or broad regional impact on the arts and creative sector. Creative Catalyst grants are not design to provide ongoing support or to fund projects that occur on an annual or regular basis.

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Creative Innovation and Impact Grants

Supports new, multi-year strategies that empower, connect, and amplify creatives and creative industries and their contributions to PA’s communities, economy, and workforce.

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Spotlight Program

Provides essential funding for smaller creative arts organizations and programs that deliver services, products, or programs aligned with PA Creative Industries’ strategic plan key areas. The program fosters a collaborative grantee network, creating opportunities to connect and share insights through webinars organized by artistic discipline.

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