Celebrating Creativity, Experience, and Storytelling

Whether seasoned creators or those discovering their artistic voice later in life, our participating artists bring a depth of experience that is truly inspiring.

A Special Focus on Connection

This year, we are honored to feature creative contributions from older adults living with dementia. We value artistic expression as a powerful, vital tool for connection, identity, and personal storytelling, and we are thrilled to spotlight these meaningful works of art.

Exhibition Details

Join us throughout the month of August 2026 as we display the selected artwork in the East Wing Rotunda of the Pennsylvania State Capitol.

We invite the public to visit this showcase, view the diverse range of work, and celebrate the vibrancy of our state’s creative community.