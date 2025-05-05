Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Programs and Events

    Older Artists of PA

    Pennsylvania Department of Aging  and Pennsylvania Creative Industries are proud to present the 2nd Annual Older Artists of PA Showcase. This juried exhibition celebrates the unique perspectives and enduring talent of Pennsylvania artists aged 60 and over.

    Older Artist of PA Show

    Celebrating Creativity, Experience, and Storytelling

    Whether seasoned creators or those discovering their artistic voice later in life, our participating artists bring a depth of experience that is truly inspiring.

    A Special Focus on Connection

    This year, we are honored to feature creative contributions from older adults living with dementia. We value artistic expression as a powerful, vital tool for connection, identity, and personal storytelling, and we are thrilled to spotlight these meaningful works of art.

    Exhibition Details

    Join us throughout the month of August 2026 as we display the selected artwork in the East Wing Rotunda of the Pennsylvania State Capitol.

    We invite the public to visit this showcase, view the diverse range of work, and celebrate the vibrancy of our state’s creative community.