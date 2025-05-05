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of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    Resources

    Electronic Single Application (ESA)

    Electronic Single Application (ESA) is Pennsylvania Creative Industriess internet-based resource that allows applicants to apply for funding entirely online.

    Electronic Single Application (ESA) site

    Overview

    ESA allows Pennsylvania Creative Industries applicants to navigate the funding application process and submit all required components entirely online. 

    Preparing to Use ESA

    • Next, check your browser compatibility. ESA works with Microsoft Edge and Google Chrome. It is recommended that you use the latest versions of these browsers.
    • You must first register for an account in order to apply for funding via ESA. Once you have an account, the ESA site will help you navigate the application process for the funding program of your choice. 
    • Lastly, be prepared to complete and submit your application, in its entirety, by the program due date.

    Apply with ESA

    Register for or access your account to apply for funding

    ESA

    Questions about ESA?

    DCED egrants help

    If you need help with ESA, contact DCED's egrants help center via (833) 448-0647 or email

    Email

    PA Creative Industries support

    Contact Pennsylvania Creative Industries staff if you have questions about our grant programs, including details about the application process.

    PCA staff listing