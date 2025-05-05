Electronic Single Application (ESA)

Overview
ESA allows Pennsylvania Creative Industries applicants to navigate the funding application process and submit all required components entirely online.
Preparing to Use ESA
- First, thoroughly review the guidelines for Pennsylvania Creative Industries funding program to which you would like to apply, including program objectives, eligibility requirements, evaluation criteria, and the due date.
- Next, check your browser compatibility. ESA works with Microsoft Edge and Google Chrome. It is recommended that you use the latest versions of these browsers.
- You must first register for an account in order to apply for funding via ESA. Once you have an account, the ESA site will help you navigate the application process for the funding program of your choice.
- Lastly, be prepared to complete and submit your application, in its entirety, by the program due date.