Harrisburg, PA – Lieutenant Colonel George L. Bivens, Acting Commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), and Sandra Aguilera, Acting Secretary of theDepartment of General Services (DGS), today recognized Commonwealth employees who received Governor’s Awards for Excellence for their actions during two extraordinary incidents in 2025. Troopers Joseph J. Perechinsky and William K. Jenkins were honored for their courage after being seriously wounded during an ambush while responding to a reported shots-fired incident. Separately, PSP and DGS personnel were recognized for their coordinated response following the arson attack on the Governor’s Residence, ensuring the safety of occupants, protecting a historic Commonwealth asset, maintaining continuity of government operations, and supporting the restoration of the residence.

“These Troopers demonstrated unwavering professionalism, courage, and dedication to doing their jobs and protecting Pennsylvanians. When confronted with danger, they did not back down. Their steadfast commitment to safeguarding others exemplifies the very best of what the Pennsylvania State Police have to offer,” said Lieutenant Colonel Bivens. “Whether under direct fire from a gunman or safeguarding a critical symbol of our Commonwealth government during a crisis, the actions of these members reflect the highest level of public service.”

Troopers Joseph J. Perechinsky and William K. Jenkins were honored for their heroic response during a fatal shooting on August 7, 2025. Upon arrival in the area, their marked patrol units were immediately engaged by gunfire from the direction of the gunman’s residence. Both Troopers were struck by multiple rounds. Despite their injuries, both Troopers extricated themselves approximately 300 feet under continued gunfire and took cover. While doing so, they provided mutual medical aid, assessed each other’s wounds, and applied a tourniquet to control bleeding to Trooper Jenkins’ injured arm. Trooper Perechinsky, while critically injured, communicated a description of the armed suspect, confirmed the suspect possessed a long gun, and provided critical tactical information to responding units to prevent further harm to civilians and officers in the area.

Lieutenant Randy L. Kemmerling and Corporal John P. Nicholson, alongside DGS employees Claire Ramsay, James Arcuri, Cody Shumaker, Katie Weachock, Daryn Carter, Beth Andreoli, Kristina Landvater, and Terry Kline, were recognized for their unified response following the arson attack on the Governor’s Residence. PSP personnel safely evacuated the First Family and secured the scene during a rapidly evolving emergency. In the days and weeks that followed, DGS led a complex, multi-agency effort to assess damage, coordinate restoration activities, support operational continuity, and preserve the integrity of the historic residence while PSP maintained protective operations and site security.

Working together, PSP and DGS coordinated around-the-clock efforts to stabilize the facility, support ongoing government operations, and prepare the residence for a safe return to service. Their collaboration demonstrated exceptional leadership, innovation, and commitment to public service under challenging circumstances and helped restore a vital Commonwealth asset for future generations.

“The Governor’s Residence is both a home and an important symbol of Pennsylvania government and history,” said Acting Secretary Aguilera. “The employees recognized today demonstrated exceptional professionalism, expertise, and dedication under extraordinarily difficult circumstances. Working alongside our partners at the Pennsylvania State Police, they helped protect, preserve, and restore a historic Commonwealth asset while ensuring continuity of operations. This recognition belongs not only to those named in the award, but to the many employees across DGS, PSP, and other Commonwealth agencies who answered the call when it mattered most. The response was truly an all-hands-on-deck effort, and I am proud of every public servant who contributed their time, talent, and commitment to helping the Commonwealth recover and move forward.”

The Governor’s Awards for Excellence recognize Commonwealth employees for exemplary job performance or service that reflects initiative, leadership, innovation and/or increased efficiency. Eighty-three employees from 17 agencies received awards for their accomplishments in 2025.

For more information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit the PSP website.

# # #