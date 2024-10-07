Harrisburg, PA – As part of the Shapiro Administration's commitment to protecting Pennsylvanians' constitutional rights to clean air and pure water, lowering energy costs, and creating energy jobs, the Pennsylvania GreenGov Council today kicked off the Commonwealth's fourth annual Sustainability Week. The Pennsylvania GreenGov Council – co-chaired by the Secretaries of the Departments of General Services, Environmental Protection, and Conservation and Natural Resources – encourages the incorporation of environmentally sustainable practices into the Commonwealth's policy, planning, operations, procurement, and regulatory functions.





To kick off the week, Department of General Services (DGS) Secretary Reggie McNeil and Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn signed a new Guaranteed Energy Savings Act (GESA) contract with McClure Company, a Harrisburg-based mechanical construction, engineering and energy service firm. The contract represents the third phase of GESA improvements to Pennsylvania's public land infrastructure, focusing on energy efficiency and greenhouse gas emissions reduction across 38 state parks and five forest districts. The initiative is expected to cut emissions by 1,900 tons per year and save the Commonwealth $40.42 million in energy costs over the next two decades. Visit DCNR's website to learn more about the agency's phased GESA work.



“DGS is proud to build upon the success of the GESA program and its effect on the Commonwealth's public lands through this new contract," said Secretary McNeil. “Sustainability is at the core of the Shapiro-Davis administration's priorities, and by upgrading our public spaces, parks, and forests to be more energy efficient – all while saving our agencies and the taxpayers money - we are addressing climate change, creating jobs, and embracing our legacy as an energy leader. This is truly something to celebrate."



“Sustainability is a critical part of ensuring DCNR is able to deliver on our mission to conserve and sustain Pennsylvania's natural resources for present and future generations' use and enjoyment," said Secretary Dunn. “We are excited to expand our GESA efforts, and I am hopeful that this work to improve sustainability on public lands inspires Pennsylvanians to explore energy-efficient solutions."



Following the contract signing, Sustainability Week continued with a panel discussion on partnerships and emissions reduction strategies needed to achieve the Commonwealth's 2035 climate goals. Participants included Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Jessica Shirley; Brian Regli, Ph.D., Executive Director of Critical Investments, Office of the Governor; and Dr. Lara Fowler, Penn State University Director of Sustainability and Chief Sustainability Officer.



“Creating good-paying, family supporting jobs while fighting climate change are the key parts of the Shapiro Administration's climate agenda. We are implementing new programs to reduce climate pollution and bolster the economy," said Acting DEP Secretary Jessica Shirley. “Sustainability is at the core of DEP's mission is to protect Pennsylvania's air, land, and water for this and future generations, and to work in partnership to conserve and restore our natural resources and to address all current and future environmental challenges including climate change and environmental justice."

Throughout the week, a series of daily webinars will feature subject matter experts who will present strategies to support Pennsylvania's 2035 climate goals, followed by open Q&A sessions. The schedule is as follows:



2035 Drawdown: Partnerships & Emissions Reduction Strategies

Monday, Oct. 7, 12-1 p.m.

Climate Strategies at Work: Happenings Around the State

Tuesday, Oct. 8, 12-1:30 p.m.

Engaging Your Community: Local Climate Action

Wednesday, October 9, 12-1 p.m.

A Regional Approach: New Opportunities through Appalachian Sustainable Finance Hubs

Thursday, October 10, 12-1 p.m.



A Valuable Partner in Climate Change: Profiling the Climate Leadership of the Business Sector

Friday, October 11, 12:00 - 1:00 P.M.



The Shapiro Administration continues to prioritize investment in clean energy across state agencies. Earlier this year, the Administration announced that 50 percent of the Commonwealth's electricity will come from 10 new solar arrays, making Pennsylvania the first state government in the nation to commit to sourcing half of its energy from solar power. Pennsylvania is also leading the way in expanding its use of renewable resources, including solar and wind power in sourcing its energy from renewable resources that include solar and wind power.



Governor Shapiro has also proposed the Pennsylvania Climate Emissions Reduction Act (PACER) to establish a Pennsylvania-specific cap-and-invest program that allows Pennsylvania to set its own cap on carbon emissions and invest directly in lowering consumers' electricity bills. If passed, PACER would position Pennsylvania to take control of its energy future.



The DCNR has pledged to produce or purchase 100 percent of its energy from renewable sources by 2030. The agency continues to model sustainable practices through its fleet of electric and hybrid vehicles, green building initiatives, land conservation efforts, and more.



For more information about Sustainability Week and to register for the free webinars visit the DGS website or contact the GreenGov Council at ra-gsgreengov@pa.gov. ​