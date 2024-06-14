More than 365 Vehicles to be Available at June Commonwealth Auction

In-person preview runs from Friday, June 14th through Monday, June 17th





Harrisburg, PA – Today, the Department of General Services' Bureau of Vehicle Management (BVM) announced that more than 365 used vehicles will be up for public purchase at the June “Start of Summer" Commonwealth Vehicle Auction. The auction is open to the public and will take place on June 18th at 10 a.m. at Manheim Keystone Pennsylvania, 488 Firehouse Road in Grantville. An in-person preview of vehicles begins on Friday, June 14th and will run through Monday, June 17th.

Vehicle offerings will include a variety of 4-wheel drive SUVs, utility vehicles and pickup trucks from Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, Nissan, Toyota, GMC, and Jeep as well as front and all-wheel drive sedans and minivans from the previously mentioned manufacturers and more. This auction will also feature numerous vehicles seized by state law enforcement agencies.

Pre-registration and in-person previewing of the vehicles begins on Friday, June 14th through Monday, June 18th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at the Grantville auction site. Pre-registration is mandatory and must be completed on or before Monday June 17th at 4 p.m.

There is no registration on the day of the auction.

The auction will begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 18th. Buyers must make purchases with certified funds in the forms of money order, cashier's check, or certified check, made payable to “Manheim Keystone PA." No cash will be accepted.

The June auction is the third of six tentatively scheduled to be held throughout 2024. More information on this auction, registration information, payment conditions, and a complete listing of vehicles is available on the DGS Auto Auction Information page.

MEDIA CONTACT: Eric Veronikis, everonikis@pa.gov

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