More than 355 Vehicles to be Available at April Commonwealth Vehicle Auction

​In-person preview runs from Friday, April 5th through Monday, April 8th ​



Harrisburg, PA – Toda​y, the Department of General Services' Bureau of Vehicle Management (BVM) announced that more than 355 used vehicles will be up for public purchase at the April Commonwealth Vehicle Auction. The auction is open to the public and will take place on April 9th at 10:00 a.m. at Manheim Keystone Pennsylvania, 488 Firehouse Road in Grantville. An in-person preview of vehicles begins on Friday, April 5 and will run through Monday, April 8th.

Vehicle offerings will include a variety of 4-wheel drive SUVs, utility vehicles and pickup trucks from Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, Nissan, Toyota, GMC, and Jeep as well as front and all-wheel drive sedans and minivans from the previously mentioned manufacturers and more. This auction will also feature alternative fuel vehicles as well as numerous vehicles seized by state law enforcement agencies.

Pre-registration and in-person previewing of the vehicles begins on Friday, April 5th through Monday, April 8th from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day at the Grantville auction site. Pre-registration is mandatory and must be completed on or before Monday April 8th at 4:00 p.m.

There is no registration on the day of the auction.

The auction will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 9th. Buyers must purchase with certified funds in the forms of money order, cashier's check, or certified check, made payable to “Manheim Keystone PA." No cash will be accepted.

The April auction is the second of six tentatively scheduled to be held throughout 2024. More information on this auction, registration information, payment conditions and a complete listing of vehicles is available on the DGS Auto Auction Information page.

MEDIA CONTACT: Eric Veronikis, everonikis@pa.gov



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