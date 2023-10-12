​In-person preview runs from Thursday, October 12 through Sunday, October 15

Harrisburg, PA – Today, the Department of General Services' Bureau of Vehicle Management (BVM) announced that over 450 used vehicles will be available for public purchase at the October Commonwealth Vehicle Auction. The auction is open to the public and will take place on October 17 at 10:00 a.m. at Manheim Keystone Pennsylvania, 488 Firehouse Road in Grantville. An in-person preview of vehicles begins on Thursday, October 12 and will run through Sunday, October 15.

This auction will feature numerous vehicles seized by state law enforcement agencies including: 2014 Chevrolet Cruze; 2017 Ford Taurus; 2016 Chevrolet Traverse; 2007 BMW 750LI; 20017/18 Nissan Altimas; 2017/18 Toyota Camrys; 2017/19 Jeep Cherokees; 2012-2019 Chevrolet Malibus; and others.

Vehicle offerings will include a variety of 4-wheel drive SUVs, utility vehicles and pickup trucks from Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, GMC, and Jeep, as well as front and all-wheel drive sedans and mini-vans from these manufacturers and others. Several police vehicles, including Ford Police Interceptor sedans and SUVs, will be available for public purchase.

Pre-registration and in-person previewing of the vehicles happens from Thursday, October 12 through Sunday, October 15 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day at the Grantville auction site. Pre-registration is mandatory and must be completed on or before Sunday, October 15 at 4:00 p.m. There will be no registration on the day of the auction.

The auction will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 17. Buyers must purchase with certified funds in the form of money order, cashier's check, certified check or bank check – made payable to "Manheim Keystone PA." No cash will be accepted.

The October auction is the third held in 2023. More information on this auction, registration information, payment conditions and a complete listing of vehicles is available on the DGS Auto Auction Information page.



MEDIA CONTACT: Madeline Williams, DGS, madewillia@pa.gov



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