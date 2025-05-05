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Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Department of General Services (DGS)

    Commonwealth Surplus Reporting and Dispersement

    When a state agency has an item it no longer requires, that item is first offered to other state agencies. By transferring property from one agency to another, the Commonwealth is able to save taxpayer dollars through the reuse of valuable property. When an item is no longer required by any state agency, it is declared surplus and offered for sale in a variety of venues. 

    How to surplus state property

    Guides & Resources:

    Report Surplus Property - Pennsylvania Automated Surplus System (PASS):