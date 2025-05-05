When a state agency has an item it no longer requires, that item is first offered to other state agencies. By transferring property from one agency to another, the Commonwealth is able to save taxpayer dollars through the reuse of valuable property. When an item is no longer required by any state agency, it is declared surplus and offered for sale in a variety of venues.
How to surplus state property
Guides & Resources:
- How to Surplus Guide
- NEW - PASS 2023 User Interface Updates
- PASS-1-Introduction
- PASS-2-Submitting Disposal Requests
- PASS-3-Submitting Agency-to-Agency Transfer Requests
- PASS-5-PCO Responsibilities
- PASS-6-PCO Reporting
- Tips and Tricks for Uploading Photographs
- Process Guidelines for Surplus of IT Equipment (pdf)
Report Surplus Property - Pennsylvania Automated Surplus System (PASS):
- For users WITH @pa.gov username: Pennsylvania Automated Surplus System (P.A.S.S) (Single Sign-On)
- For NON-CWOPA users (email address NOT username@pa.gov ): Pennsylvania Automated Surplus System (P.A.S.S.) (Native Login)
- ** If a NON-CWOPA user, and this is the first time logging into the system, please contact State Surplus at: ra-statesurplus@pa.gov to receive a username and password.