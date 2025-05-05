The Bureau of Finance and Risk Management (FARM) administers the Commonwealth’s self-insurance programs and manages third-party insurance contracts for state agencies and universities. FARM handles the review, investigation, and settlement of tort claims and lawsuits against the Commonwealth and its employees, as outlined in Act 152 of 1978. This act defines the circumstances under which the Commonwealth waives its sovereign immunity.



Claims for damages to Commonwealth-owned property

For claims involving damages to Commonwealth-owned property—such as buildings, equipment, furniture, and supplies—the State Insurance Fund provides coverage for losses caused by fire, flood, vandalism, and other perils, with a minimum claim threshold of $1,000. The fund covers losses up to $1 million, while an excess property insurance policy covers larger claims, with a limit of $1 billion. Agencies must report losses to FARM within 24 hours, and claims must be filed within one year of the incident. For further guidance on filing claims, contact FARM at (717) 787-2492.

For agencies suffering a property loss, the following guidelines govern what will be covered and how it is reimbursed:



A loss must be $1,000, or greater to be eligible.

The cause of the loss must be a covered peril, such as fire, flood, vandalism, theft, lightning, wind, earthquake, etc.

The State Insurance Fund will pay for damages to Commonwealth-owned property and contents from $1 to $1 million.

There are no deductibles under the State Insurance Fund with the exception of theft, which has a $5,000 deductible.

Claims over $1 million are covered through the Commonwealth’s excess property insurance policy, which has a $1 million deductible, payable from the State Insurance Fund.

The excess property insurance policy is limited to losses not to exceed $1 billion.

Claims paid from the State Insurance Fund or the excess property insurance policy are made under the premise of repair, replace or restore to like-condition at the time of the loss. Improvements or betterments are not covered.

Losses should be reported to FARM within 24 hours of the incident. Claims not reported within one year of the loss incident date are not eligible for reimbursement.

Losses not covered:

Leased buildings

Leased equipment such as copiers, computers, printers, etc. owned by others

Damage as a result of environmental issues

Commonwealth-owned vehicles or privately-owned vehicles

Certain damage as a result of a maintenance issues (Example: If a pipe breaks due to age, and water leaks on office equipment, the State Insurance Fund will not pay for the repairs to the pipe, but will cover the contents that were damaged due to water damage.)

Regular time pay or salary for Commonwealth employees performing related remediation work is not covered. If overtime is required, the State Insurance Fund will reimburse for overtime expenses.

If an outside contractor is used for remediation, labor and overtime incurred by that contractor are recoverable.

In the event of a loss, agencies are required to submit to FARM a statement of the event and outlining the extent of the property damage. Copies of all related purchase orders, receipts, quotes, overtime expenses, etc. will be required as documentation. If deemed a covered loss, FARM will work with the Governor's Office of the Budget and the Board of Commissioners of Public Grounds and Buildings to obtain requisite approvals for reimbursement. The process generally takes 45-60 days from the date the claim is received.

For additional information, please contact FARM at (717) 787-2492.

