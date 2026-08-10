Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of General Services (DGS) is reminding Pennsylvanians that the online auction for surplus Commonwealth equipment is now open, giving the public an opportunity to bid on a wide range of items, including off-road equipment, dump trucks and more.

The public auction is open now and will run through Aug. 14, offering Pennsylvanians a chance to purchase high-quality, previously state-owned equipment used by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).

The auction is being conducted entirely online through GovDeals. Interested buyers must register with GovDeals before browsing, inspecting (by appointment) and placing bids through the secure auction platform.

Key Details:

Public auction dates: Now through Aug. 14

Now through Aug. 14 Auction platform: GovDeals.com/penndot

GovDeals.com/penndot Items available: Off-road equipment, dump trucks and other surplus PennDOT equipment

For more information or assistance with account setup, contact GovDeals Customer Service at 1-800-613-0156 or CustomerService@GovDeals.com.

The State Surplus Property Program, operated by DGS, is committed to repurposing and reselling government assets to extend their value and reduce waste, delivering real benefits to taxpayers and communities across Pennsylvania. For information on future surplus auctions, visit pa.gov/DGS.

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