Harrisburg, PA – Pennsylvania Capitol Police Department (CPD) Superintendent Joe Jacob today announced that individuals interested in a law enforcement career who have not yet obtained their Act 120 certification — Pennsylvania’s required credential for municipal police officers — may now apply for the January 2027 Capitol Police Recruit Program.

Over the last three years, the Shapiro Administration has made significant investments in the Pennsylvania Capitol Police through modernizing equipment and technology, expanding officer resources, and equipping officers with body-worn cameras to enhance transparency and accountability. The 2026-27 budget continues this support by investing $2 million in the department.

"The Pennsylvania Capitol Police Recruit Program is an excellent opportunity for individuals who are interested in beginning a career in law enforcement to receive the training and support they need while preparing to protect and serve the community," said CPD Superintendent Joe Jacob. "The recruit program removes the financial burden of academy costs, allowing candidates to focus on successfully obtaining their Act 120 certification while beginning a rewarding career in public service."

The Capitol Police Recruit Program covers the full cost for qualified candidates to attend the six-month Act 120 certification police academy through Harrisburg Area Community College while earning a full-time salary and benefits.

Recruits are full-time Commonwealth employees throughout their time at the academy. Following graduation, recruits complete a comprehensive field training program before becoming sworn Pennsylvania Capitol Police officers.

Key requirements for applicants include:

Being at least 21 years of age on or before completion of the academy

Possessing a valid driver's license

Successfully passing a physical fitness/agility test

Successfully completing a background investigation

Successfully completing a psychological evaluation

Applications for the January 2027 Capitol Police Recruit Program will be accepted through Aug. 14, 2026. For more information and to apply, visit the Pennsylvania Capitol Police website.

The Shapiro Administration’s Commitment to Public Safety

Since taking office, the Shapiro Administration has worked to strengthen public safety by investing in officer recruitment and retention, delivering in full on the Governor’s promise to fund 2,000 more cops and state troopers on our streets, reducing barriers to law enforcement careers, and providing departments with the resources they need to better serve and protect their communities.

The 2026-27 budget also continues driving $62.1 million to the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency’s (PCCD) Violence Intervention and Prevention (VIP) Program, which provides funding for community-based organizations to reduce gun violence, and includes $11.5 million for the Building Opportunity through Out of School Time (BOOST) Program to keep kids safe, supported, and engaged in after school programs.

Today's recruitment effort builds on these investments by helping to prepare the next generation of officers who protect the Commonwealth’s employees, visitors, and historic Pennsylvania Capitol Complex.

For more information and to apply to the Recruit Program, visit the Pennsylvania Capitol Police website.

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