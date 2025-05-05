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    Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs

    Apply for Drug and Alcohol Program Funding

    Grant opportunities range from funding substance use disorder (SUD) drop-in centers, harm reduction services, crisis stabilization services, pregnancy supports, loan repayment programs for the SUD workforce, to other SUD-related programs, services, and initiatives.

    Competitive grant process and requirements
    Past funding opportunities

    Funding Announcements

    The Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) is not currently accepting Grant Initiative Funding Applications (GIFAs).

    Contact

    Submit applications and direct questions or feedback to:

    Note the specified time period for questions designated for each grant opportunity under the "Questions" heading.