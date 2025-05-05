Apply for Drug and Alcohol Program Funding

Funding Announcements
Contact
Submit applications and direct questions or feedback to:
Note the specified time period for questions designated for each grant opportunity under the "Questions" heading.
Grant opportunities range from funding substance use disorder (SUD) drop-in centers, harm reduction services, crisis stabilization services, pregnancy supports, loan repayment programs for the SUD workforce, to other SUD-related programs, services, and initiatives.
Submit applications and direct questions or feedback to:
Note the specified time period for questions designated for each grant opportunity under the "Questions" heading.