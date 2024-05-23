Top 50 Job Skills Reports

Job skills are personal abilities that help workers carry out job-related tasks. They are tangible and attainable skills that someone can acquire through training and education, often at local community colleges or technical schools. Job skills go into more detail than occupational titles by listing the work activities and tools & technologies typically required to perform well in an occupation. Specifically, job skills are:

Detailed Work Activities - Types of specific job behaviors or duties particular to an occupation (e.g. use computers to enter, access, or retrieve data)

Tools & Technologies - Machines, equipment, tools, and information technologies that one could be expected to use in a particular occupation (e.g. Microsoft Access)

The Center for Workforce Information & Analysis (CWIA) has compiled top 50 job skills lists by area showing the projected employment requiring the skill, the number of openings needing the skill, and the percentage of all openings using the job skill.

Data Sources: