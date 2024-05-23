Skip to agency navigation
    Projected Job Skills 2020-2030

    Job skills are personal abilities that help workers carry out job-related tasks. Job Skills go beneath occupational titles to list the knowledge, work activities, and tools & technologies typically required for an occupation and can aid in training and curriculum development. Industry data tells where the jobs are, occupational data tells what the jobs are, and skills data tells how to train for the jobs.

    Using the Pennsylvania and Workforce Development Area 2020-2030 occupational projections and the U.S. Department of Labor's ONET database, CWIA analyzed the job skills for each occupation and then multiplied by the occupation's annual projected total, growth and separations employment demand. We then summarized each job skill's occurrence across all occupations. This information can be used to determine those skills most needed across all occupational demand and those that are growing or declining in demand – by area. In addition, the job skills for each occupation were multiplied by the occupation's base and projected employment and each job skill's occurrence was summarized across all occupations. Likewise, this information can be used, based on employment, to determine those skills most needed and those that are growing or declining in occurrence.

    The files below provide a comparison of the job skills of today to the job skills of tomorrow. For a quick list of needed skills, filter on Hot Skills in the files.

    Additional Job Skills Resources

    Statewide

    Workforce Development Areas (2020-2030)

    Top 50 Job Skills Reports

    The goal of the Top 50 Job Skills Reports is to highlight the job skills most likely to be required in the workforce by geographic area over the next ten years.

    Top 50 Job Skills Reports

