The .gov means its official.

May I combine lead courses, i.e., a lead worker and lead supervisor course?

Combining lead courses is prohibited. For example, a worker course may not be combined with a supervisor course and an initial course may not be combined with a refresher Course. Each discipline must be taught as a separate, distinct course.





Must all courses be held in person?

No, since March 2020, refresher courses are permitted to be held virtually by teleconferencing as long as the training provider administering the training is approved to teach their courses virtually. Online courses (where there isn’t a live instructor teaching the course) are NOT approved in Pennsylvania.

To request approval to teach virtual courses that are already approved to be taught in person, the training provider must submit their plan to our office stating the type of technology to be utilized and how they will comply with the following requirements:

Training provider must record the entire training session and be prepared to make the recording available to L&I or an L&I representative upon request.

Students must understand and consent to, prior to the start of the course, the recording of the course and their participation in the course.

Instructor must ensure that each course is conducted without prejudice nor harassment.

All students and the trainer must have video capability.

All participants must have a good internet connection.

Training provider’s chosen teleconferencing technology must allow phone call-ins in case the audio cuts out (instructor must maintain video feed from student).

Instructor must provide quality instruction which includes interactive participatory training methods (not lecture only), similar to an in-person course. All students must actively participate in classroom discussion.

During instruction time, students may not talk to people who are not in the class, take telephone calls, text, surf the internet or read materials unrelated to the class.

Students cannot have distractions (people interrupting, telephones ringing, excess background noise, etc.) during the course.

Class materials must be provided to all students.

Font size of all presented materials must be large enough to be easily legible.

Training provider needs to address how attendance will be taken throughout the training, including after breaks and lunch.

The number of students for each class cannot exceed the capability of the teleconferencing platform being used and be no more than 25 students per class.

Training provider must issue a training course certificate to each student that completes the teleconferenced course in its entirety. The course certificate must designate that the course was completed virtually.

L&I employees must receive real time access to all teleconferenced courses

All requirements for courses remain as far as notifications, revisions, cancelations, course materials, approved instructors, paperwork (except that a course attendance list can be submitted in lieu of a course sign-in sheet), etc. Access information to the teleconferenced course must be sent in along with the course notification.

When must I submit the request to hold, revise or cancel lead training?

Initial training course notifications must be submitted five (5) days (Sunday – Saturday) prior to the start of the course. Revisions (including relocation of training) and cancellations of training course notifications must be submitted to our office by email or fax as soon as the decision is made. They may be sent by email to CALBOIS@pa.gov or by fax to 717-705-0196.

How soon after the training is completed must I submit my training course sign-in sheets/evaluation forms?

The training course sign-in sheets/evaluation forms must be submitted to our office within five (5) days of the completion of the course. They may be sent by email to CALBOIS@pa.gov, by fax to 717-705-0196 or by mail to:

Department of Labor and Industry

CAL Division

651 Boas Street, Room 1606

Harrisburg, PA 17121

Must I renew my lead courses every year?

Yes, if you plan to teach the course that year. Training providers need to renew courses every year they plan to teach them and should submit an application for training course accreditation in a timely manner so as not to interfere with their training schedule. NOTE: The Department has thirty (30) days, starting from the time our office receives the completed application, to review training course accreditation applications.





How do I add a new instructor?

To add a new instructor to an approved training provider, email our office at CALBOIS@pa.gov with your request to add a new instructor and a copy of the individual’s resume and other applicable documentation showing how they meet EPA’s instructor requirements (EPA 40 CFR Part 745, §745.225). An instructor cannot teach a course until they are approved by our office to do so.

Do guest instructors/speakers need approved by the Department prior to instruction and/or be listed on the course notification form?

When a guest instructor will be acting as a principal instructor for a training provider on a course, they must be added as a new instructor and must be approved by the Department for that training provider prior to providing instruction. The instructor should be listed on the course notification for the course they are instructing.

When, instead, the guest speaker is only providing their expertise on a particular subject within the training course, for a short duration while the principal instructor of the entire course is present, the use of the guest speaker does not require prior approval by the Department and does not need to be listed on the course notification form. If the training provider chooses to list a guest speaker of this nature on the notification form, it should be clearly noted on the form who will be the principal instructor and who will be the guest speaker as well as what topic(s) the guest speaker will cover.





How do I update the Training Manager?

To update the training manager for an approved training provider, email our office at CALBOIS@pa.gov with your request to make this change and a copy of the individual’s resume and other applicable documentation showing how they meet EPA’s training manager requirements (EPA 40 CFR Part 745, §745.225). The request should detail the start date of the new training manager as well as if they are to be named the contact person for the training provider.

What do I need to do to update my training course materials?

Any proposed change to training materials must be submitted to our office at least ten (10) days prior to its proposed implementation date. The documentation must clearly state the course it is for and may be sent by email to CALBOIS@pa.gov or by fax to 717-705-0196. Our office will notify the training provider once the materials have been reviewed.

Can the instructor teaching the training course use the training for his/her certification refresher training?

​If the instructor teaching the training course signs the sign-in sheet for each session of the course (i.e., morning and afternoon for each day, as applicable) and completes an evaluation form for themselves, they can receive credit for the course, receive a training certificate for the course, and use it to apply for Pennsylvania certification for that particular discipline.









Individuals/Companies











Who is required to submit an application for lead certification in Pennsylvania?

Any individuals who are conducting lead abatement and/or lead abatement activities in Pennsylvania must complete approved lead abatement training and submit the appropriate application, training certificate(s) and fee to our office.

Any company who employs individuals who conduct lead abatement services in Pennsylvania must submit the appropriate application and fee to our office. Companies who only employ project designers, inspectors, and/or risk assessors do not need Lead certification in Pennsylvania.

The current application forms and fees can be found on our website at https://www.dli.pa.gov/lead

What are the requirements to conduct lead abatement in Pennsylvania?

​A valid Pennsylvania lead certification photo ID license (for the individual) and a Lead Contractor certification (for the company) is required to conduct lead abatement in Pennsylvania.

All companies applying for Lead Contractor certification are required to have a valid, licensed Lead Supervisor on staff. All lead certified workers and supervisors must work for a valid, licensed Lead Contractor in order to perform lead abatement activities. Working for multiple valid, licensed Lead Contractors at a time or as a day-laborer for any valid, licensed Lead Contractor is permissible.

Where may I obtain lead abatement training in Pennsylvania?

A list of Pennsylvania accredited lead training providers and their contact information can be found on our website at https://www.dli.pa.gov/lead. You can contact them regarding their training schedule and training course fees.

IMPORTANT: Pennsylvania does NOT allow “gaps in lead training”. Lead training taken in Pennsylvania by a Pennsylvania accredited lead training provider is valid for three (3) years. Every state regulates their own lead program differently and training validity periods vary from state to state. It is your responsibility to know and follow all Pennsylvania State and Federal laws and regulations when seeking lead certification for yourself.

Is Pennsylvania reciprocal with other states’ lead training?

​Pennsylvania is reciprocal with other states’ lead abatement training, provided the training is accredited by a state that is accredited by EPA to run the lead abatement program.

Am I able to perform lead abatement work in Pennsylvania using my training certificate?

A valid initial lead training certificate can be used in lieu of a PA issued lead license up to 6 months from the last date of training as long as the work is performed alongside a licensed individual of the same discipline or greater (i.e., a trained worker can work alongside a licensed worker or supervisor and a trained inspector can work alongside a licensed inspector or risk assessor).

An individual cannot use a refresher training certificate to perform abatement work and they cannot utilize an initial training certificate after the first 6 months has passed to perform abatement work. In those situations, the individual must have their PA license to perform abatement work.

How do I obtain initial lead certification for the Worker or Project Designer discipline?

If you have taken initial lead training in Pennsylvania and this is your 1st time applying for a Worker or Project Designer certification, you will need to submit the following:

Worker – Along with a completed application and fee, you need to provide a copy of your Lead Worker Initial Training Course Certificate. NOTE: You must apply for certification before the six (6) month interim expiration date. (This date can be found on your initial training certificate.)

Project Designer – Along with a completed application and fee, you need to complete and submit the Verification of Experience-LIBI-615L (refer to EPA CFR, Part 745.226 for prerequisite requirements) and Verification of Degree-LIBI-614L and provide a copy of your Lead Project Designer Initial Training Course Certificate AND a copy of your Lead Supervisor Initial Training Course Certificate. NOTE: You must apply for certification before the six (6) month interim expiration date. (This date can be found on your initial training certificate.)

If you have taken initial lead training outside of Pennsylvania and this is your 1st time applying for a Worker or Project Designer certification, you will need to submit the following:

Worker - Along with a completed application and fee, you need to submit a copy of your Lead Worker Initial and Refresher Training Course Certificate(s). You must show there have been no gaps in your Worker training.

Project Designer - Along with a completed application and fee, you need to complete and submit the Verification of Experience-LIBl-615L (refer to EPA 40 CFR, Part 745.226 for prerequisite requirements) and Verification of Degree-LIBl-614L and provide a copy of your Lead Project Designer Initial and Refresher Training Course Certificate(s) and a copy of your Lead Supervisor Initial and any Refresher Training Course Certificate(s).You must show that there have been no gaps in your Project Designer training.

NOTE: The EPA developed Lead Examination is not required for Worker and Project Designer certifications.

IMPORTANT: Pennsylvania does NOT allow “gaps in lead training”. Lead training taken in Pennsylvania by a Pennsylvania accredited lead training provider is valid for three (3) years. Every state regulates their own lead program differently and training validity periods vary from state to state. It is your responsibility to know and follow all Pennsylvania State and Federal laws and regulations when seeking lead certification for yourself.

How do I obtain initial lead certification for the Supervisor, Inspector or Risk Assessor discipline?

If you have taken initial lead training in Pennsylvania and this is your 1st time applying for a Supervisor, Building Inspector or Risk Assessor certification, be aware that you must apply for and pass the EPA developed Lead Examination in Pennsylvania and apply for certification before the six (6) month interim expiration date. (This date can be found on your initial training course certificate.) This exam is scheduled through our office. You will need to submit the following to take the exam and obtain certification:

Supervisor – You will need to complete and submit the Registration for Lead Occupation Certification Examination Application-LIBI-622L, Verification of Experience-LIBI-615L (refer to EPA CFR, Part 745.226 for prerequisite requirements), a copy of your Lead Supervisor Initial Training Course Certificate, and current fee for the examination. You may submit the Application for Lead Occupation Certification-LIBI-607L and the current fee at the same time. If you plan to work in the capacity of the lead Supervisor for a lead Abatement Contractor, you may submit the Application for Lead Contractor Certification-LIBI-613L and the current fee of at the same time as well.

Building Inspector – You will need to complete and submit the Registration for Lead Occupation Certification Examination Application-LIBI-622L, a copy of your Lead Building Inspector Initial Training Course Certificate, and the current fee for the examination. You may submit the Application for Lead Occupation Certification-LIBI-607L and the current fee at the same time.

Risk Assessor – You will need to complete and submit the Registration for Lead Occupation Certification Examination Application-LIBI-622L, Verification of Experience-LIBI-615L (refer to EPA CFR, Part 745.226 for prerequisite requirements), Verification of Degree-LIBI-614L, a copy of your Lead Building Inspector Initial Training Course Certificate and your Lead Risk Assessor Initial Training Course Certificate, and the current fee for the examination. You may submit the Application for Lead Occupation Certification-LIBI-607L and the current fee at the same time.

If you have taken initial lead training outside of Pennsylvania and this is your 1st time applying for a Supervisor, Building Inspector or Risk Assessor certification, be aware that you must apply for and pass the EPA developed Lead Examination in Pennsylvania and apply for certification. NOTE: Every applicant must take the EPA developed Lead Examination in Pennsylvania, regardless of if you took an exam in another state. This exam is scheduled through our office. You will need to submit the following to take the exam and obtain certification:

Supervisor – You will need to complete and submit the Registration for Lead Occupation Certification Examination Application-LIBl-622L, Verification of Experience-LIBl-615L (refer to EPA 40 CFR, Part 745.226 for prerequisite requirements), a copy of your Lead Supervisor Initial Training Course Certificate and any Lead Supervisor Refresher Training Course Certificate(s) you have completed, and the examination fee. You may submit the Application for Lead Occupation Certification-LIBl-607L and application fee at the same time. If you plan to work in the capacity of the Lead Supervisor for a Lead Abatement Contractor, you may submit the Application for Lead Contractor Certification-LIBl-613L and the Contractor Application fee at the same time as well.

Building Inspector – You will need to complete and submit the Registration for Lead Occupation Certification Examination Application-LIBl-622L, a copy of your Lead Building Inspector Initial Training Course Certificate and any Lead Building Inspector Refresher Training Course Certificate(s) you have completed, and the examination fee. You may submit the Application for Lead Occupation Certification-LIBl-607L and application fee at the same time.

Risk Assessor – You will need to complete and submit the Registration for Lead Occupation Certification Examination Application-LIBl-622L, Verification of Experience-LIBl-615L (refer to EPA 40 CFR, Part 745.226 for prerequisite requirements), Verification of Degree-LIBl-614L, a copy of your Lead Building Inspector Initial Training Course Certificate, your Lead Risk Assessor Initial Training Course Certificate and any Lead Building Inspector and Risk Assessor Refresher Training Course Certificate(s) you have completed, and the examination fee. You may submit the Application for Lead Occupation Certification-LIBl-607L and application fee at the same time.

IMPORTANT: Pennsylvania does NOT allow “gaps in lead training”. Lead training taken in Pennsylvania by a Pennsylvania accredited lead training provider is valid for three (3) years. Every state regulates their own lead program differently and training validity periods vary from state to state. It is your responsibility to know and follow all Pennsylvania State and Federal laws and regulations when seeking lead certification for yourself.

The current application forms and fees can be found on our website at https://www.dli.pa.gov/lead.

How is the EPA developed lead examination administered in Pennsylvania?

Our office is currently administering the EPA developed lead exam virtually. This method is individually proctored and does require the applicant to have a computer with a good internet connection that has audio AND video capability. The exam is currently administered on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, with a start time of 8:30am or 1pm, and up to 3 hours are allotted to complete the exam. Exam time slots are provided to applicants on a first come, first serve basis.

Our office requires all applicants to complete a Code of Conduct form that we send to the applicant once scheduled for the exam, to show that the applicant is aware of and agrees to our office’s requirements of the virtual exam (such as notes cannot be utilized during the exam and another individual cannot help the applicant take the exam). During the exam, a basic calculator (NOT a phone) and blank piece of scratch paper can be used, if needed; these items are NOT provided by our office.

Once the exam is finished, the applicant has 30 minutes to return their completed answer sheet to our office by email or fax. IF it is not returned in that timeframe, the exam is void. Our office’s email address is CALBOIS@pa.gov and our fax number is 717-705-0196. The applicant is informed of their exam results by email within a business day of completing the exam.

How do I obtain lead certification for my company?

​A company must complete the Lead Contractor Certification Application and submit it to our office with the applicable fee. On the application, they must designate which of their employees will be their Lead Supervisor and that employee’s Supervisor certification number. The employee’s exam registration and initial supervisor occupation application can be submitted at the same time as the contractor application.

Is there a grace period for a lapse in lead abatement training?

​Pennsylvania does NOT allow “gaps in lead training”. Lead training taken in Pennsylvania by a Pennsylvania accredited lead training provider is valid for three (3) years. Every state regulates their own lead program differently and training validity periods vary from state to state. It is your responsibility to know and follow all Pennsylvania State and Federal laws and regulations when seeking lead certification for yourself.

How do I renew my Pennsylvania lead certification?

If you have held a Pennsylvania lead certification previously and are applying for renewal, you need to submit a copy of your most recent valid training course certificate, and any training course certificate(s) taken since you last applied, along with a completed application and applicable fee. However, if you are applying for a new type of certification (i.e., you were a Worker previously and now are applying for Supervisor, etc.) you must follow the guideline on how to obtain initial certification.

The current application forms and fees can be found on our website at https://www.dli.pa.gov/lead

Can I renew my Pennsylvania lead certification if the abatement company I work for has an expired certification?

If you are an employee of an abatement company that has an expired certification, you cannot renew your certification until their certification has been renewed, since an individual cannot perform abatement work for a company who does not hold current abatement certification. To verify the current expiration date of an abatement company, please view the Certified Lead Abatement Contractors list on our website at www.dli.pa.gov/lead.

I am in another state and already have a lead license. Will Pennsylvania recognize that license?

​No, Pennsylvania requires everyone who works in lead abatement and/or lead abatement activities to be certified by Pennsylvania and hold a valid Pennsylvania lead certification photo ID license.

How do I determine the application fee?

Certification is issued through the training certificate’s anniversary date. For example: If you apply for your Pennsylvania Lead Worker certification on May 1, 2022, with your training certificate, which was issued on January 1, 2022 and valid through January 1, 2025, then your Pennsylvania certification will be issued as valid through January 1, 2023. As the time between May 1, 2022 and January 1, 2023 is 7 months, the fee of “6 months or more” would apply.

A current list of the application fees can be found on our website at www.dli.pa.gov/lead.

Who is exempt from the certification fee?

Federal, state, local government, or not-for-profit agency employees who perform abatement work exclusively for their employer are exempt from the certification fee. However, ALL applicants for the EPA developed Lead Examination must pay the Lead Exam Registration fee.

Public school district employees who perform abatement work exclusively for the school district are exempt from all fees under Act 24.

What forms of payment does the Certification, Accreditation and Licensing Division accept?

​Our office only accepts US funded checks and money orders, made payable to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

May I hand deliver my application to your office and have it processed the same day?

Applicants are permitted to hand deliver their application to the Labor & Industry building, but the review and processing of the paperwork is completed on a first come, first serve basis. Applicants should mail their application along with their appropriate training documentation and fee to:

Department of Labor & Industry

Asbestos Division

651 Boas Street, Room 1606

Harrisburg PA 17121

May I work in Pennsylvania as soon as you receive my certification application?

If you are within the first 6 months of completing your initial lead training, please see the above FAQ: AM I ABLE TO PERFORM LEAD ABATEMENT WORK IN PENNSYLVANIA USING MY TRAINING CERTIFICATE?. Otherwise, no, your application must be reviewed and processed prior to you being able to perform lead abatement activities in Pennsylvania.

How long does it take for the application to be processed so I can work?

The review and processing of submitted paperwork is completed on a first come, first serve basis and, on average, can take two to three weeks once the submission is received by our office. However, as soon as your application is processed and your name shows on our website listing of Individuals Certified in Lead-Based Paint Occupations, you may work as long as your employer and the facility being abated does not require you to have the license in hand. The list can be found on our website at https://www.dli.pa.gov/lead.

How do I receive my photo ID?

Applicants will receive a letter with a barcode in the mail that they must take to a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Photo Center. To find a Photo Center in Pennsylvania near you, please visit PennDOT’s website at https://www.dmv.pa.gov/locations . There, the applicant will present their original bar code letter, have their picture taken, and receive their Lead photo ID license. The Lead photo ID license is required to be held at the jobsite when performing lead abatement activities.

Important: the barcode letter is only valid in lieu of the photo ID for 30 days from its issue date. (The issue date is listed on the barcode letter.) You can utilize the barcode letter to obtain the Lead photo ID license at PennDOT until the expiration date listed on the letter.

What should I do if I do not receive the barcode letter to get my photo ID or lose my photo ID license?

If you do not receive the barcode letter in the mail, please contact our office at CALBOIS@pa.gov stating your name, the discipline you applied for, and the address the letter should have been sent to.

If you need another copy of your license, you must send a written request to our office for a duplicate barcode letter along with a check or money order for the current duplicate fee. The request should include your name, the discipline of the duplicate barcode letter being requested and the address where the letter should be mailed. The current fees can be found on our website at https://www.dli.pa.gov/lead and our mailing address is as follows:

Department of Labor & Industry

Lead Division

651 Boas Street, Room 1606

Harrisburg PA 17121

How long is my Pennsylvania certification/license valid for?

Certification/licensure is an annual process that is issued through the training certificate’s anniversary date.

For example: If you apply for your Pennsylvania Lead Worker certification on May 1, 2022, with your training certificate that was issued on January 1, 2022 and valid through January 1, 2025, then your Pennsylvania certification will be issued as valid through January 1, 2023. Up to 6 months prior to January 1, 2023, you would apply again with the same training certificate and would be issued a certification valid through January 1, 2024. You would do this again in 2024 for certification through January 1, 2025. Prior to January 1, 2025, you would need to take a refresher course and use that new training certificate for the number of years it is valid.

Where can i find a list of certified individuals and/or abatement companies?

The list of lead certified individuals and abatement companies can be found on our website at https://www.dli.pa.gov/lead.

Who do I contact if I have lead abatement questions?

If you have additional questions about the Department of Labor & Industry's lead certification requirements, please contact our office:

Email: CALBOIS@pa.gov

Phone: 717-772-3396

Fax: 717-705-0196

Mailing Address:

PA Department of Labor & Industry

Certification, Accreditation & Licensing Division

651 Boas Street, Room 1606

Harrisburg, PA 17121



