Dispute Mediation

Mediators are experts in either management or labor and are chosen for their skills in solving problems through discussions. They stay neutral and keep conversations private while trying to find new ways to solve issues. Mediators talk separately with each side of a disagreement, then bring everyone together for joint meetings with employer and employee representatives.

They help restart negotiations and create a positive atmosphere for discussions. Mediators also work to improve long-term relationships between management and labor.

Once an agreement is made, the mediator often stays in touch with the union and employer to make sure they keep working well together. If both sides agree, mediators can also give advice on specific problems and help solve disagreements. They suggest starting discussions early to avoid last-minute stress.