Driver Education Program

Course Requirements
More than six hours of behind-the-wheel training may be needed as determined by the instructor
Eligibility Requirements
- High School diploma
- GED certificate
- High school transcript indicating graduation
Classroom Instruction Courses
Having a valid PA driver's license will enable students to participate in activities such as education, recreation, employment and social activities.
Course Code
Course Description
DE-1
Driving and Mobility
DE-2
Assessing and Managing Risk
DE-3
Administrative and Traffic Laws
DE-4
Signs, Signals and Markings
DE-5
Basic Control Tasks/Maneuvers
DE-6
Perceptual Skills
DE-7
Effective Driving
DE-8
Driving Environments
DE-9
Sharing the Roadway
DE-10
Natural Laws and Driving
DE-11
Adverse Driving Conditions
DE-12
Vehicle Emergencies
DE-13
Buying a Car
DE-14
Car Maintenance
DE-15
Knowing Yourself
DE-16
Handling Social Pressure
DE-17
Insurance
DE-18
Planning a Trip
Behind the Wheel Training Courses
Course Code
Behind the Wheel
DE-19
CTI Driving Range - Vehicle Orientation and Basic Maneuvers
DE-20
CTI Driving Range - Range Exercises
DE-21
On - Street #1 - Residential Area
DE-22
On - Street #2 - Open Highway
DE-23
On - Street #3 - Expressway Driving
DE-24
On - Street #4 - Moderate Traffic
DE-25
On - Street #5 - Rural Environment and Vehicle Emergencies
DE-26
On - Street #6 - Business District
DE-27
Driving Simulator - Night Drive Lesson
DE-28
Driving Test - End of Course Skills Test @ CTI