    Driver Education Program

    The Driver Education program offers the opportunity to acquire a valid Pennsylvania driver's license. It aims to provide students with the skills, confidence and attitude to safely participate in the highway transportation system. In addition to learning how to drive, students learn of risks associated with driving and how to manage those risks. 

    Course Requirements

    More than six hours of behind-the-wheel training may be needed as determined by the instructor

    Eligibility Requirements

    • High School diploma
    • GED certificate
    • High school transcript indicating graduation

    Classroom Instruction Courses

    Having a valid PA driver's license will enable students to participate in activities such as education, recreation, employment and social activities. 

    Course Code

    Course Description

    DE-1

    Driving and Mobility

    DE-2

    Assessing and Managing Risk

    DE-3

    Administrative and Traffic Laws

    DE-4

    Signs, Signals and Markings

    DE-5

    Basic Control Tasks/Maneuvers

    DE-6

    Perceptual Skills

    DE-7

    Effective Driving

    DE-8

    Driving Environments

    DE-9

    Sharing the Roadway

    DE-10

    Natural Laws and Driving

    DE-11

    Adverse Driving Conditions

    DE-12

    Vehicle Emergencies

    DE-13

    Buying a Car

    DE-14

    Car Maintenance

    DE-15

    Knowing Yourself

    DE-16

    Handling Social Pressure

    DE-17

    Insurance

    DE-18

    Planning a Trip

    Behind the Wheel Training Courses

    Course Code

    Behind the Wheel

    DE-19

    CTI Driving Range - Vehicle Orientation and Basic Maneuvers

    DE-20

    CTI Driving Range - Range Exercises

    DE-21

    On - Street #1 - Residential Area

    DE-22

    On - Street #2 - Open Highway

    DE-23

    On - Street #3 - Expressway Driving

    DE-24

    On - Street #4 - Moderate Traffic

    DE-25

    On - Street #5 - Rural Environment and Vehicle Emergencies

    DE-26

    On - Street #6 - Business District

    DE-27

    Driving Simulator - Night Drive Lesson

    DE-28

    Driving Test - End of Course Skills Test @ CTI