Forms and Guidance
Please Note: PA SHPO is updating many of its forms and guidance documents to reflect our current practices and PA-SHARE. If are looking for a particular document and do not see it in the lists below, please email Shelby Splain, Education & Special Initiatives Coordinator, at ssplain@pa.gov.
Using PA-SHARE to Consult with PA SHPO under Section 106 or Pennsylvania History Code
Criteria for Determining Meaningful Mitigation
Agricultural Resources of PA 1960-1980
Historic Agricultural District Guidance
Guidelines for Project with Potential Visual Effects-revised May 2024
Ag Context Guidance Update November 2019
Guidelines for Archaeological Investigations Oct 2021 Update
USING PA-SHARE FOR HUD-FUNDED PROJECT REVIEWS: FAQs
Ag Context Guidance Updated January 2022
Ag Context Site Plan Example
Ag Context Property History and Agricultural Context Example
Ag Context Aerial Tutorial Feb 2018 updated Jan 2022
Ag Context Historic Aerial Comparison Example
Guidance for Oral History Interviews
Above Ground Reviewer Agency Assignments
PA SHPO State History Code Consultation Policy_Final_June 2024
Agricultural Property Assessment Worksheets
Identification Level Guidance for Airports and Airfields
Required Attachments for Agricultural Properties
Baseline Survey Plan 2020-2024
Adding an Above Ground Resource to PA-SHARE
PAGS 2021 Report March 2022
Worksheet for Recording Buildings in Pennsylvania
Guidelines for Recording Buildings in Pennsylvania
CCC PWA WPA NR Guidance Checklist
CCC PWA WPA National Register Guidance
Archaeological Site Identification Guidelines
Archaeological Negative Survey Form
Archaeological Record of Disturbance
Archaeology Avoidance Monitoring Form
Statewide Pre-Contact Probability Model Testing Methodology Form
PASS Instructions for Completing the Condensed Collector Form
PASS Report 2020
PASS Report 2021
Request for PA-SHARE Archaeological Privileges
PASS Report 2022
Instructions for Recording Archaeological Sites
Worksheet for Recording Archaeological Sites in Pennsylvania
PASS Report 2024
National Register of Historic Places Fact Sheet
What does it mean to be listed in the National Register?
Submitting a New Request for a DOE Project in PA-SHARE
Instructions for Determination of Eligibility (DOE) Attachments
Supplemental Application - Part 1 - Evaluation of Significance
Supplemental Application - Part 2 - Description of Rehabilitation
Supplemental Application - Part 3 - Request for Certification of Completed Work
Guidance for window replacement
Checklist for Submitting a Federal Historic Tax Credit Project using PA-SHARE
Submitting a Federal Historic Tax Credit Project in PA-SHARE
Historical Marker Policy Adopted September 9, 2020
Guidelines for Pennsylvania Historical Marker Nominations
Submit and Manage a Marker Nomination in PA-SHARE
Resources for Nominators
Historical Marker Scoring Rubric
Historical Marker Pre-Application Worksheet
Historical Marker Significance and Documentation Form
Marker, Plaque, and Panel Foundries
State Museum of Pennsylvania Section of Archaeology Volunteer Form
State Museum of Pennsylvania Curation Guidelines 2006
Artifact accessions form and gift agreement
Sample box label for artifacts
Sample box lot inventory for artifacts
Sample letter for artifact transfer to The State Museum
Sample for artifact packing list
Sample letter for rejection of artifact gift agreement
Signing In and Subscribing to PA-SHARE
Submitting a New Environmental Review Project in PA-SHARE
Understanding the Map Interface in PA-SHARE
Searching for Resources and Other Information in PA-SHARE
Understanding PA-SHARE’s External User Queues
Submitting a Success Story in PA-SHARE
Adding an Archaeological Resource to PA-SHARE
Submitting Surveys, Resources and Reports for Environmental Review Archaeology Investigations
Managing a Keystone Review Project in PA-SHARE
Managing a Covenant Project in PA-SHARE
Registering for a Keystone Login & Signing In to PA-SHARE Handout
About PA-SHARE Options and Subscriptions Handout
Submitting a New Request for an NR Project in PA-SHARE
PA-SHARE Info and FAQs
PA-SHARE Information
Keystone Construction Grant Webinar Slides 2021
Keystone Planning Grant Webinar Slides 2021
CHS Grant Fact Sheet
Keystone Grant Planning Fact Sheet
Keystone Grant Construction Fact Sheet
Sample Covenant Template
Keystone Quarterly Report Form 2022
Keystone Grantee Handbook
Keystone Final Report Construction 2022
Keystone Final Report Planning 2022
Keystone Project Sign 2024 EPS file
Keystone Project Sign 2024
CLG GPS Guidelines
CLG Guidelines
CLG Ordinance Checklist
CLG Requirements & Standards
CLG Self Assessment
CLG Training Guidelines
CLG Certification Checklist
CLG DPS Guidelines
CLG FAQ Certification
CLG FAQ Expectations
Sample CLG Certification Agreement
CLG Consultant Selection
CLG Funding Acknowledgement
CLG Grant Documentation
CLG Invoice TEMPLATE
CLG Invoice Instructions
CLG Mini-Grant Application
CLG Mini-grant One Page
CLG Mini-grant Scholarship Guidelines
CLG Project Grants One Page
CLG Scholarship One-Page
CLG Scholarship Application
CLG Status Report