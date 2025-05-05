Contact Information
PA SHPO staff in the Environmental Review Division are divided into three sections:
- Above Ground reviewers consult on projects involving above ground resources. Above Ground reviewers are assigned projects based on the federal or state agency involved.
- Archaeology reviewers consult on projects involving earth disturbance. Archaeology reviewers are assigned projects based on a geographic region.
- Archaeology curation is responsible for curating and preserving artifacts and associated records from archaeological sites across Pennsylvania.
If you have questions about a review, please consult the Above Ground review agency list or the Archaeology review map to determine who you should contact.
For assistance using PA-SHARE, please review Using PA-SHARE to Consult with PA SHPO under Section 106 or Pennsylvania History Code.
Above Ground
Above Ground Environmental Review projects are assigned by agency to advise and assist federal and state agencies with their responsibilities under Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act, as amended, and the Pennsylvania History Code.
To find the Above Ground reviewer for a particular federal or state agency, please review this list: Above Ground Reviewer Agency Assignments.
HUD/DCED Reviews
Archaeology
Archaeology Environmental Review projects are assigned by region to advise and assist federal and state agencies with their responsibilities under Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act, as amended, and the Pennsylvania History Code.
Justin McKeel, Archaeology Supervisor
Eastern Region
jusmckeel@pa.gov
(717) 783-9900
Kristen Walczesky
Central Region
kwalczesky@pa.gov
(717) 346-1111
Clare Connelly
Western Region
clconnelly@pa.gov
(717) 783-9926
Archaeology Curation
The Archaeology Curation Section is responsible for curating and preserving artifacts and associated records from archaeological sites across the state, many of which were collected as part of the Environmental Review process.
David Burke
Archaeology Curator
davburke@pa.gov
(717) 705-0856
Andrea Carr
Lab Contractor
c-andcarr@pa.gov
(717) 705-0856
Jim Herbstritt
Historic Preservation Specialist
jherbstritt@pa.gov
(717) 214-8648
Callista Holmes
Lab Contractor
c-cholmes@pa.gov
(717) 787-8151
Kimberly Sebesteyn
Archaeology Curator
ksebestyen@pa.gov
(717) 346-9139
Melanie Mayhew
Archaeology Curator
memayhew@pa.gov
(717) 736-8889
Elizabeth Wagner
Archaeology Curator
elwagner@pa.gov
(717) 783-2665