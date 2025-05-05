Contact Information

PA SHPO staff in the Environmental Review Division are divided into three sections:

Above Ground reviewers consult on projects involving above ground resources. Above Ground reviewers are assigned projects based on the federal or state agency involved.

consult on projects involving earth disturbance. Archaeology reviewers are assigned projects based on a geographic region. Archaeology curation is responsible for curating and preserving artifacts and associated records from archaeological sites across Pennsylvania.

If you have questions about a review, please consult the Above Ground review agency list or the Archaeology review map to determine who you should contact.

For assistance using PA-SHARE, please review Using PA-SHARE to Consult with PA SHPO under Section 106 or Pennsylvania History Code.

Above Ground

Above Ground Environmental Review projects are assigned by agency to advise and assist federal and state agencies with their responsibilities under Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act, as amended, and the Pennsylvania History Code.

To find the Above Ground reviewer for a particular federal or state agency, please review this list: Above Ground Reviewer Agency Assignments.



Barbara Frederick, Environmental Review Division Manager



(717) 772-0921



Tyra Guyton tyguyton@pa.gov

(717) 346-0617



Liz Williams

elicarr@pa.gov

(717) 783-9919 (717) 783-9919

HUD/DCED Reviews

This document is a guide for anyone using PA-SHARE to submit projects funded with Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) or HOME funds in HUD Entitlement Communities or DCED Small Communities to the Pennsylvania State Historic Preservation Office (PA SHPO) for review.





Archaeology

Archaeology Environmental Review projects are assigned by region to advise and assist federal and state agencies with their responsibilities under Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act, as amended, and the Pennsylvania History Code.

Justin McKeel, Archaeology Supervisor

Eastern Region

jusmckeel@pa.gov

(717) 783-9900



Kristen Walczesky

Central Region

kwalczesky@pa.gov

(717) 346-1111

Clare Connelly

Western Region

clconnelly@pa.gov

(717) 783-9926