Welcome to PHMC!

Created in 1945, the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission is responsible for the collection, conservation, and interpretation of Pennsylvania's historic heritage, which we accomplish through the Pennsylvania State Archives, the State Museum of Pennsylvania, the Pennsylvania Trails of History (historic sites and museums), the Pennsylvania State Historic Preservation Office, and the Bureau of Management Services.

PHMC invites you, the virtual visitor, to search the commission's digital collections. Fill out the branches of your family tree by exploring Ancestry PA. Plan your weekend with the help of PHMC's Events calendar. Get in touch with your inner Pennsylvanian!

