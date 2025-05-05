Welcome to PHMC!
Created in 1945, the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission is responsible for the collection, conservation, and interpretation of Pennsylvania's historic heritage, which we accomplish through the Pennsylvania State Archives, the State Museum of Pennsylvania, the Pennsylvania Trails of History (historic sites and museums), the Pennsylvania State Historic Preservation Office, and the Bureau of Management Services.
PHMC invites you, the virtual visitor, to search the commission's digital collections. Fill out the branches of your family tree by exploring Ancestry PA. Plan your weekend with the help of PHMC's Events calendar. Get in touch with your inner Pennsylvanian!
Search PHMC's Historical Markers
PHMC Historical markers capture the stories of people, places, events & innovations that have affected the lives of Pennsylvanians.PHMC Historical Markers
Read Pennsylvania Heritage Magazine
Pennsylvania Heritage brings to life the compelling saga of Pennsylvania historyPennsylvania Heritage Magazine
Welcome to ShopPAheritage
Visit often for an evolving selection of Pennsylvania books and merchandise.ShopPAheritage
Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission and Department of General Services Break Ground on New Roundhouse at Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission Opens 2025-26 Cultural and Historical Support Grants to Bolster Museums and County Historical Societies
PHMC Announces Largest Investment in State Museum History to Modernize the Museum and Provide More Opportunities for Pennsylvanians to Engage with Their History
U.S. Brig Niagara Arrives in Maine Shipyard as $5 Million Repairs and Restoration Project Begins
The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission and The Historical Records Advisory Board Open Applications for Historical Records Grant