Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission

    Erie Maritime Museum & U.S. Brig Niagara

    From the War of 1812 through the present, the Erie Maritime Museum and the U.S. Brig Niagara will carry you through the times, people and events that made Erie Harbor.

    Visit Erie Maritime Museum & U.S. Brig Niagara
    Buy Tickets
    Erie

    Erie Maritime Museum & U.S. Brig Niagara

    From the War of 1812 through the present, the Erie Maritime Museum and the U.S. Brig Niagara will carry you through the times, people and events that made Erie Harbor.

    Website

    Erie Maritime Museum

    Address

    150 East Front Street
    Erie, PA 16507

    Phone

    (814) 452-2744

    Admission

    Adult: $10 
    Seniors (65+) & Discount: $7 
    Youth (3-11): $5 
    Children under 2: Free
    Active Military Duty, Reserve, National Guard: Free with Military ID

    Discounted rates for group tours by reservation.

    ​At a Glance

    Hours of Operation

    Wednesday - 9:30 AM - 5:00 PM
    Thursaday - 9:30 AM - 5:00 PM 
    Friday - 9:30 AM - 5:00 PM 
    Saturday - 9:30 AM - 5:00 PM 
    Sunday - 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM

    Visit Erie Maritime Museum for a current schedule.