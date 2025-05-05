Skip to agency navigation
    Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission

    Pennsylvania Anthracite Heritage Museum

    The Anthracite Heritage Museum engages diverse audiences by interpreting, collecting, and presenting the story of hard coal mining, its related industries, the historic immigrant culture of northeastern Pennsylvania, and the evolution of the region’s culture. 

    Pennsylvania Anthracite Heritage Museum

    At Pennsylvania Anthracite Heritage Museum, discover the people of Pennsylvania's anthracite coal region from the days when hard coal was king.

    anthracitemuseum.org

    22 Bald Mountain Road
    Scranton, PA 18504

    (570) 963-4804

    Adult: $7
    Seniors (65+) & Discount: $6
    Youth (3-11): $5
    Children under 3: Free
    Active Military Duty & Immediate Family: Free

    Discounted rates for group tours by reservation.

    Thursday: 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
    Friday: 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
    Saturday: 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
    Sunday: 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM