Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission

    PHMC ​​​Commission Members and Meetings

    PHMC Commissioners

    Commission Members and Meetings

    Commission Members

    Hayley Haldeman, Chair
    C. Kim Bracey
    Michele Brooks    , Senator
     Allison Dorsey Ph. D.
    Angela Fitterer, Interim Acting Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Education
    Tim Kearney, Senator
    William V. Lewis, vice chair
    Robert Malley
    Andrew Masich     Ph. D.
    Robert F. MatzieRepresentative
    Caleb M. Pifer
    Ken Weinstein
    Parke Wentling    Representative 
    Randell H. Spackman

    Commission Meeting Minutes

    You will need Adobe Reader to open the PDF files in this section

    No results found for

    We couldn't find anything matching your search. Here are a few tips to improve your results:

    1. Check Your Spelling: Make sure all words are spelled correctly.
    2. Use Different Keywords:Try using alternative names or terms for what you're searching for.
    3. Clear Filters:Remove any filters that might be limiting your search results.

    Upcoming commission meetings

    PHMC will host its next Commission Meetings: ​

     

    ----------------------------
    September 18, 2025
    Meeting time: 12:00 PM Noon
    Locaton: Virtual

    Meeting Agenda (PDF) 

    ---------------------------

    December 11, 2025
    Meeting time: 12:00 PM Noon
    Locaton: The Pennsylvania State Archives

     

    --------------------

    Details to follow.

     

    These meetings are open to the public. For questions about how to access these meetings, please call Jennifer Staub at 717-787-2891 or email jstaub@pa.gov. (TDD users: Pennsylvania Telecommunications Center: 7-1-1)

     

    Public Comment Policy

    E-mail us for more information about the meeting schedule

     

     