Commission Members and Meetings
Commission Members
Hayley Haldeman, Chair
C. Kim Bracey
Michele Brooks, Senator
Allison Dorsey Ph. D.
Angela Fitterer, Interim Acting Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Education
Tim Kearney, Senator
William V. Lewis, vice chair
Robert Malley
Andrew Masich Ph. D.
Robert F. Matzie, Representative
Caleb M. Pifer
Ken Weinstein
Parke Wentling, Representative
Randell H. Spackman
Commission Meeting Minutes
Upcoming commission meetings
PHMC will host its next Commission Meetings:
September 18, 2025
Meeting time: 12:00 PM Noon
Locaton: Virtual
Meeting Agenda (PDF)
December 11, 2025
Meeting time: 12:00 PM Noon
Locaton: The Pennsylvania State Archives
Details to follow.
These meetings are open to the public. For questions about how to access these meetings, please call Jennifer Staub at 717-787-2891 or email jstaub@pa.gov. (TDD users: Pennsylvania Telecommunications Center: 7-1-1)
