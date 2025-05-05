Brandywine Battlefield Park
Follow in the footsteps of George Washington at the revolutionary Brandywine Battlefield Park.
Website
Address
1491 Baltimore Pike
Chadds Ford, PA 19137
Phone
(610) 459-3342
Admission
Adult: $8
Seniors, AAA, AARP: $7
Youth (3-11): $5
Children under 3: Free
Active Duty Military: Free
Discounted rates for group tours by reservation.
At a Glance
Hours of Operation
Self Guided Exploration
Tuesday - 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Wednesday - 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Thursday - 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Visitor Center
Friday - 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Saturday - 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM