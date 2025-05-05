Skip to agency navigation
    Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission

    Brandywine Battlefield Park

    Experience the largest single day land battle of the American Revolution

    Follow in the footsteps of George Washington at the revolutionary Brandywine Battlefield Park. 

    brandywinebattlefield.org

    1491 Baltimore Pike
    Chadds Ford, PA 19137

    (610) 459-3342

    Adult: $8
    Seniors, AAA, AARP: $7
    Youth (3-11): $5
    Children under 3: Free
    Active Duty Military: Free

    Discounted rates for group tours by reservation.

     

    ​At a Glance

    Hours of Operation

    Self Guided Exploration
    Tuesday - 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
    Wednesday - 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
    Thursday - 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM

    Visitor Center
    Friday - 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
    Saturday - 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM