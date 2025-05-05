Dedication Calendar

Calendar of Dedication Events
Since 1946, Pennsylvanians have gathered to unveil, dedicate, and celebrate the installation of new historical markers. Virtually all of these ceremonies are public events, and you're invited to attend those held near where you live or whose subject matter interests you.
Please note that historical marker dedications are scheduled and organized by the local sponsor(s) and their partners. The type of ceremony, as well as the ceremony’s date, time, location and program, are at the discretion of the local sponsor. Dedication events are included on PHMC’s website as a courtesy and are subject to change. Please email the PA SHPO with questions.
Upcoming PA Historical Marker Dedication Events
Date: TBD 2025
Location: Parade & 12th Street, Erie, Erie County
Sponsor: The Early Erie History Project, Housing And Neighborhood Development Service
Date: April 18, 2026 (Time TBD)
Location: Philadelphia
Date: TBD
Location: Pittsburgh, Allegheny County
Sponsor: Joe Kreinar
PA Logging Railroad
Date: TBD
Location: Callen Run, Heath, Jefferson County
Sponsor: Jefferson County Historical Society
Contact: https://jeffersoncountyhistory.org
Thomas J. Gola (1933 - 2014)
Date: TBD
Location: LaSalle University, Philadelphia
Sponsor: LaSalle Athletics