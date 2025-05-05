Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Pennsylvania State Historic Preservation Office

    Dedication Calendar

    Historical marker dedications are scheduled and organized by the local sponsor(s) and their partners.  The type of ceremony, as well as the ceremony’s date, time, location and program, are at the discretion of the local sponsor.  

    Marker Dedication Pennsylvania Historical Marker for Allan P. Jaffe, Pottsville, Schuylkill County

    Calendar of Dedication Events

    Since 1946, Pennsylvanians have gathered to unveil, dedicate, and celebrate the installation of new historical markers. Virtually all of these ceremonies are public events, and you're invited to attend those held near where you live or whose subject matter interests you.

    Please note that historical marker dedications are scheduled and organized by the local sponsor(s) and their partners.  The type of ceremony, as well as the ceremony’s date, time, location and program, are at the discretion of the local sponsor.  Dedication events are included on PHMC’s website as a courtesy and are subject to change.  Please email the PA SHPO with questions.

    Upcoming PA Historical Marker Dedication Events

     
    Ford Underground Railroad Station
    Date: TBD 2025
    Location: Parade & 12th Street, Erie, Erie County
    SponsorThe Early Erie History Project, Housing And Neighborhood Development Service
     
    Gouverneur Morris
    Date: April 18, 2026 (Time TBD)
    Location: Philadelphia

    Pending PA Historical Marker Dedications
     
    Bob Babbitt (1937 - 2021)
    Date: TBD
    Location: Pittsburgh, Allegheny County
    Sponsor: Joe Kreinar

    PA Logging Railroad
    Date: TBD
    Location: Callen Run, Heath, Jefferson County
    Sponsor: Jefferson County Historical Society
    Contact: https://jeffersoncountyhistory.org

    Thomas J. Gola (1933 - 2014)
    Date:     TBD
    Location: LaSalle University, Philadelphia
    Sponsor: LaSalle Athletics​


     