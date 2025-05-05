Contact
For assistance or more information, contact the following Community Preservation Coordinators.
Eastern Region
Megan McNish
(717 772-0924
mmcnish@pa.gov
Central Region
Frank Grumbine
(717) 772-5071
fgrumbine@pa.gov
Western Region
Bill Callahan
(717) 783-5406
wcallahan@pa.gov
Eastern Counties
Berks
Bucks
Carbon
Chester
Delaware
Lehigh
Monroe
Montgomery
Northampton
Philadelphia
Pike
Schuylkill
Wayne
Central Counties
Adams
Bradford
Centre
Clinton
Columbia
Cumberland
Dauphin
Franklin
Fulton
Huntingdon
Juniata
Lackawanna
Lancaster
Lebanon
Luzerne
Lycoming
Mifflin
Montour
Northumberland
Perry
Potter
Snyder
Sullivan
Susquehanna
Tioga
Union
Wyoming
York