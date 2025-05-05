Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Pennsylvania State Historic Preservation Office

    Contact Information and Forms

    For assistance or more information, contact the following Community Preservation Coordinators.

    Community Preservation Coordinators Regional Map

    Contact

    For assistance or more information, contact the following Community Preservation Coordinators.

    Eastern Region
    Megan McNish
    (717 772-0924
    mmcnish@pa.gov

    Central Region
    Frank Grumbine
    (717) 772-5071
    fgrumbine@pa.gov

    Western Region
    Bill Callahan
    (717) 783-5406
    wcallahan@pa.gov

    Forms and Guidance

    Eastern Counties

    Berks
    Bucks
    Carbon
    Chester
    Delaware
    Lehigh
    Monroe
    Montgomery
    Northampton
    Philadelphia
    Pike
    Schuylkill
    Wayne

    Central Counties

    Adams
    Bradford
    Centre
    Clinton
    Columbia
    Cumberland
    Dauphin
    Franklin
    Fulton
    Huntingdon
    Juniata
    Lackawanna
    Lancaster
    Lebanon
    Luzerne
    Lycoming
    Mifflin
    Montour
    Northumberland
    Perry
    Potter
    Snyder
    Sullivan
    Susquehanna
    Tioga
    Union
    Wyoming
    York

    Western Counties

    Allegheny
    Armstrong
    Beaver
    Bedford
    Blair
    Butler
    Cambria
    Cameron
    Clarion
    Clearfield
    Crawford
    Elk
    Erie
    Fayette
    Forest
    Greene
    Indiana
    Jefferson
    Lawrence
    McKean
    Mercer
    Somerset
    Venango
    Warren
    Washington
    Westmoreland

     