​PA-SHARE Login Credentials

PA-SHARE users are required to have a login to submit projects and resources in PA-SHARE. This will be a Keystone Login for the general public or Commonwealth of Pennsylvania (CWOPA) credentials for state employees and contractors.

Keystone Login



Keystone Login serves as the authentication platform for PA-SHARE. Keystone Login is a single, secure user account management system for doing online business with any Commonwealth of Pennsylvania agency. The commonwealth introduced Keystone Login in December 2019 as the universal replacement for the former Keystone ID and PALogin systems.



Many commonwealth agencies utilize Keystone Login for citizens and anyone doing business with the commonwealth so they can access programs and services. Keystone Login provides increased security with advanced authentication tools to prevent unauthorized access and protect personal data. Users also appreciate the increased convenience of having only one username and password for multiple commonwealth services.



Creating a Keystone Login Account

You may have already created a Keystone Login account for use on some other commonwealth site, like renewing your car registration. If so, please skip to the next section below, "Sign-in to PA-SHARE". Commonwealth employees and contractors do not need to create a Keystone Login account. They will use their CWOPA credentials (pa.gov email address and CWOPA password). All others will need to use Keystone Login.

The process to register for your Keystone Login is simple and quick.

Step 1: On the PA-SHARE homepage, click "Register for an Account." A new window will open in your browser.

Step 2: Complete the online form. The online form is divided into four sections. You will need to fill in all fields unless they are noted as [OPTIONAL]. Here is a summary of the information Keystone and PA-SHARE requires:

Section 1: Account Information

You will need to provide your first and last names, create a username, enter your email, and enter your date of birth.

Section 2: Password

You will create a password for use with Keystone Login and PA-SHARE.

Section 3: Questions and Answers

You will select three security questions and enter answers for your account. These are a security measure that will help you access your account if you forget your password or have other problems accessing your account.

Section 4: Title, Address & Phone

You will need to provide your address and phone number to complete your Keystone Login and PA-SHARE accounts. You may also provide your job or position title (optional). Up to date contact information – like your email address and phone number – are essential for the smooth operation of PA-SHARE.

Step 3: Click "Register" in the lower right-hand corner of the window to complete the process. An alert will notify you if any of your information is missing or incorrect.

Step 4: Once you have successfully registered, a new window will open in your browser letting you know that you can now sign-in to PA-SHARE. Close this window and click the "Sign In" button on the PA-SHARE home page.

Sign-in to PA-SHARE

Step 1: Sign-in to PA-SHARE by clicking the "Sign In" button on left side of the PA-SHARE homepage.

Step 2: A pop-up window will appear in your browser. Please read and accept the PA-SHARE Disclaimer.

Step 3: Another pop-up window will appear in your browser titled "Sign in to PA-SHARE with." Click on the blue PA-SHARE box. NOTE: Do not click on the ArcGIS login box. If the pop-up window does not appear, refer to the Troubleshooting Tips below.

Step 4: Another pop-up window will appear in your browser. If you are signing in with your Keystone Login, click on "Commonwealth of Pennsylvania – Citizen Login". If you are signing in with your CWOPA credentials, click on "CWOPA users click here"

Step 5: Another pop-up will open in your browser. If you are signing in with your Keystone Login, enter your Keystone Login username and password. If you are signing in with your CWOPA credentials, enter your pa.gov email address and CWOPA password.