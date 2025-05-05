Current News

ARM Seminar: National History Day and Archival Research in Pennsylvania

ARM SESSION ONE

Join the PA State Archives October 21st, 11:30AM EST for session one of the Annual Archives and Records Management Seminar: “National History Day and Archival Research in Pennsylvania”

Dr. Sean Brennan, NHD state coordinator, will discuss the event and the roles archival research and primary sources play in it.

Registration link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_qy38riWwS-OixOah8Xb63g

ARM SESSION TWO

Join the PA State Archives October 21st, 1:30 PM EST for session two of the Annual Archives and Records Management Seminar: “Microsoft 365 Best Practices for Records Managers”

Kristopher Stenson of the Oregon State Archives will discuss implementing retention policies for large amounts of records content within the M365 environment.

Registration link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_BBT33lQ9Sh-pxhL88IG3SA

Directions and Parking Information