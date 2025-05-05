Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Department of General Services

    Report Misuse of a State Vehicle

    Report unsafe driving or the improper use of an official state vehicle by phone, email, or by filling out a form. 

    How to report

    Please choose one of the following:

    1.  Call (877) 347-9966 - during normal working hours of Monday - Friday, 7:30AM - 4:30PM; or

    2.  E-mail the Complaints Resource Account:  RA-bvmcomplaints@pa.gov; or

    3.  Complete the Unsafe Driving, Improper Use, State Vehicle Report Form online.

    Please provide as much detail as possible when filling out your report.  

    The Bureau of Vehicle Management will investigate all reports. 

    Please note:  we do not handle complaints concerning municipal vehicles, private company vehicles, or vehicles driven by private citizens.  Only complete the below for Commonwealth issued "official use" state vehicles.