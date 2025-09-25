Newport, PA – Department of Health (DOH) Secretary Dr. Debra Bogen and Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) Secretary Dr. Latika Davis-Jones today visited the Perry County State Health Center to distribute naloxone to celebrate “Save a Life Day 2025.” The event, in collaboration with the Cumberland-Perry Drug and Alcohol Commission, highlighted the life-saving role naloxone plays in preventing opioid overdose deaths and its availability at State Health Centers and other Pennsylvania facilities.

Naloxone is a medication approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration to rapidly reverse an opioid overdose, quickly restoring breathing to an individual when their breathing has slowed or stopped.

“The Department of Health wants to prevent as many overdose deaths as possible, and having free naloxone available for all Pennsylvanians at our 59 State Health Centers helps meet that goal,” said Dr. Bogen. “I am so proud to partner with DDAP to expand Pennsylvania’s participation in the Save a Life Day campaign to raise awareness of this life-saving tool.”

While the State Health Centers in Beaver, Clinton, Elk, Lancaster, Perry, and Wyoming counties are listed as official distribution points for Save a Life Day this year, naloxone and referrals to other resources and assistance are routinely available for free at all 59 state health centers across the Commonwealth. It is also available at many other locations through Pennsylvania’s Overdose Prevention Program.

“The Shapiro Administration is taking a whole-of-government, collaborative approach to overdose prevention and making naloxone more readily available,” said Dr. Davis-Jones. “Through DDAP’s Overdose Prevention Program and efforts like Save a Life Day, I’m confident we’re going to reverse even more overdoses and save more lives.”

Sept. 25, 2025, marks the first time all 50 states are participating in the national “Save a Life Day” that started in 2020.

In addition to naloxone, DOH State Health Centers offer several other health services for free, including confidential testing, counseling, and treatment for sexually-transmitted infections (STIs); tuberculosis (TB) testing and treatment; immunizations for people who are uninsured and underinsured; condoms; gun locks; health education materials; and referrals to local health care and social services.

DDAP County Drug and Alcohol Offices, called Single County Authorities, administer local treatment programs to help with treatment funding, assessment, and referrals to match treatment and/or service needs.

You can find more information about naloxone, how to get it, and how to use it at the Department of Health’s website.

