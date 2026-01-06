Harrisburg, PA – The Shapiro Administration’s Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) is announcing the availability of a new, free online tool for Pennsylvania families and loved ones impacted by substance use disorder (SUD). DDAP’s Family Learning Series is designed to serve as a place for the families of loved ones suffering from SUD to go for help navigating the four primary areas of SUD services and supports: prevention, early intervention, treatment, and recovery.

The information and guidance on various aspects of the disease of addiction includes what to expect when a loved one receives SUD treatment.

“Addiction is a family disease. We heard from families across the Commonwealth who want to help a loved one who is struggling with substance use disorder, but don’t know where to turn to for help or how to navigate the system of services and supports,” said DDAP Secretary Dr. Latika Davis-Jones. “The Shapiro Administration heard the call and answered. This new training series was created in direct response to their needs so more people can be equipped with the knowledge and resources to play an informed role in supporting their loved one. It also serves as a reminder to all of us that no one is alone on the road to recovery.”



The series consists of the following learning modules that include informative videos and corresponding resources on each topic.

Setting Boundaries and Self-Care covers what a boundary is and their importance, practical ways to set healthy boundaries, what not to do when setting boundaries, why boundaries are important for self-care, and the importance of self-care during a difficult time.

Resources and Support Systems for Substance Use Disorders outlines key resources and information like DDAP's Get Help Now hotline and online SUD treatment locator tool Treatment Atlas. It also includes information on county drug and alcohol offices, case management in treatment, overdose reversal medications, confidentiality rights, family support programs, and recovery support meetings.

Understanding Substance Use Disorders explains what SUD is, different types of substances and how they affect the brain and behavior, the treatment process and how to access treatment, and the role of family in the recovery process.

What to Expect in Treatment describes what happens when a loved one enters treatment for SUD from the first assessment, to program referral, to preventing return to use.

What to Expect in Recovery covers changes that can happen over time in SUD, the role of a family member in recovery, and what realistic progress looks like after treatment ends.

How to Support and Talk with Children When a Parent has SUD offers age-appropriate ways to explain what SUD is, how to address a child with a parent that is new to recovery, things children need to hear in this confusing time and help in making kids feel safe and supported.

Raising Children of Parents with SUD provides guidance on transitioning a child into a different home, using words a child can understand, discussing the parent, and the role of genetics in SUD.

Each module takes about 10-15 minutes to complete and can be accessed virtually through DDAP’s website. Additional learning modules will be added to the training in the future.

The training series is a key component of DDAP’s state plan with the goal of improving family members’ and other loved ones’ understanding of SUD as an illness, types of treatment, recovery supports, and other SUD-related services. Key performance indicators will be measured by how many individuals participate in the training annually, results of pre- and post-training evaluations of participants’ understanding of SUD, and others.

Investing in Overdose Prevention, Treatment, and Recovery

The Shapiro Administration has worked since day one to implement successful initiatives that increase and expand access to overdose prevention tools and low-barrier SUD treatment.

DDAP’s initiatives include:

Under the Shapiro Administration, DDAP has invested more than $85 million in overdose prevention, treatment, and recovery, including:

Individuals can learn more about the training and the Shapiro Administration’s SUD initiatives and resources on DDAP’s website. DDAP will be issuing regular email updates on the training and encourages members of the general public to sign up to receive the agency’s email alerts to receive the latest training information. DDAP is also collaborating with its network of licensed SUD treatment providers, county drug and alcohol offices, multiple advisory councils, and others to reach those who could benefit from this training.

