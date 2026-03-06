Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania departments of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) and Education (PDE) are announcing the availability of new, free online resources for Pennsylvania educators and families to learn what problem gambling is, how to recognize warning signs in children, and where to go for help.



March marks the 23rd anniversary of Problem Gambling Awareness Month. The yearly designation is designed to increase public awareness of the availability of treatment and recovery services and encourage health care providers to screen their service recipients for problem gambling.

“Knowledge is power. DDAP and our partners at PDE encourage teachers, students, families, and all Pennsylvanians to learn about the signs of problem gambling and use that knowledge to stop gambling issues before they start,” said DDAP Secretary Dr. Latika Davis-Jones. “We know that for substance use disorder, with the right treatment and supports, recovery is probable; the same holds true for problem gambling.”

The Promoting Awareness Around Online Gambling and Its Impact Toolkit is designed to be a one-stop-shop for educators and parents offering guidance on various aspects of problem gambling in youth, and insight into why it’s important to avoid gambling-related activities in classrooms, learn gambling terms students may be using, recognize signs of early problem gambling behaviors, and how parents can use parental controls to manage children’s games, apps, and gaming consoles.

The resources also provide guidance on recognizing the signs of early problem gambling behaviors, including:

Significant time spent on mobile or gaming devices;

Loss of interest in activities or drop in after-school activities;

Drop in homework completion or school grades; and

Increased interest in sports scores and statistics.

“Ensuring the wellness of our students starts with equipping them with the tools they need to recognize when something is dangerous or unhealthy, and to ask for help when they need it,” said Secretary of Education Dr. Carrie Rowe. “Together, the Online Gambling and Information Literacy toolkits provide critical resources that can help educators, learners, and their families thoughtfully navigate today’s online world and avoid negative mental health impacts.”

Building on Governor Shapiro’s Promise to Prepare PA’s Next Generation

As part of Governor Josh Shapiro’s 2024-25 state budget, PDE developed a comprehensive toolkit to develop the information literacy skills of educators, students, and families to help the next generation of Pennsylvanians learn how to discern fact from fiction online.

The Information and Media Literacy Toolkit , which is available to the public on PDE’s website, offers resources about how to recognize biases, distinguish between credible information and misinformation, and create and share content responsibly.

Through a collection of evidence-based resources, the toolkit encourages critical thinking, active participation in society, and contextual understanding of past and current events.

Problem Gambling in PA

According to the Council on Compulsive Gambling of Pennsylvania (CCGP), in the Commonwealth, over 20 percent of students have gambled at some point.

“With increased accessibility to gambling, and activities that include gambling elements, reported problems among young individuals in Pennsylvania are growing,” said CCGP Executive Director Josh Ercole. “It is critical that parents, educators, and young people understand that early exposure and participation can lead to future issues. By initiating open conversations and utilizing the resources available to all Pennsylvanians, we can work together to prevent problems before they begin.”

Penn State University, in conjunction with DDAP and the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, conducts an annual assessment of the impacts of interactive gaming, also referred to as online gambling or iGaming, in Pennsylvania. The report is designed to establish the prevalence of online gambling, examine the demographic characteristics of adult Pennsylvania online gamblers, and identify the characteristics associated with experiencing problems with online gambling.

The key findings of the 2025 report indicate:

Between 17 percent and 30 percent of adult Pennsylvanians engaged in some form of online gambling last year;

Over 50 percent of calls to 1-800-GAMBLER specifically mentioned online gambling as the most problematic form of gambling; and

Sports betting was the most popular online gambling format while lotteries were the most popular offline gambling format.

Pennsylvania operates numerous resources to support individuals suffering from problem gambling including a Problem Gambling Helpline available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year at 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537), as well as a 24-hour chat service available through CCGP.



For more information on the Shapiro Administration’s problem gambling resources, visit ddap.pa.gov.

