Harrisburg, PA – Today, the Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) and Penn State Harrisburg Douglas Pollock Center for Addiction Outreach and Research hosted an educational webinar for communications professionals and members of the media to highlight best practices, in terms of language and images, when communicating about the disease of addiction.

“Language has the power to heal or to harm,” said DDAP Secretary Dr. Latika Davis-Jones. “We know that words matter, and choosing person-first, recovery-oriented language helps to break down stigma and open doors to treatment and recovery. This webinar is another step in the Shapiro Administration’s ongoing commitment to creating a Commonwealth where every Pennsylvanian feels seen, respected, and supported on their recovery journey.”

Topics of discussion included:

how stigmatizing language reinforces stigma among the general population;

how stigma keeps people from accessing treatment; and

what images and language to use and not use when reporting on addiction.

Specifically, presenters encouraged the use of person-first language when reporting on or talking about substance use disorder (SUD) and avoid stigmatizing words or phrases. For example, experts suggest using “in recovery” instead of “clean and sober”, and “person who uses drugs” versus “drug abuser” or “addict.”

DDAP was joined by veteran western PA reporter Hanna Webster, who covers SUD and related issues in the western Pennsylvania region, and Ashley Narvaez, Senior Program Manager on the National Stigma Initiative for Shatterproof, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to how the disease of addiction is viewed and treated across the country.

“When we change how we talk about the disease of addiction, we open the door to better understanding,” said Narvaez. “Conversations like these equip people with the tools to shift their own language, reframing the narrative and encouraging compassion in their communities.”

Research shows that stigma remains one of the most significant barriers to treatment and recovery, often preventing individuals from seeking the help they need. Reducing stigma can help people living with SUD know that they are not alone, resources and help are available, and they are not limited or defined by their disease.

In 2020, DDAP and the Pollock Center launched Life Unites Us, an evidence-based stigma reduction campaign aimed at reducing negative attitudes and stereotypes surrounding SUD by sharing testimonies from real Pennsylvanians in recovery and providing educational webinars on topics such as recovery housing, recovery-friendly workplaces, how to help others who may be struggling, and the importance of family recovery.

“The Life Unites Us stigma reduction campaign has proven to be a powerful catalyst for change in Pennsylvania by breaking down barriers and transforming attitudes towards SUD,” said Director of Penn State's Douglas W. Pollock Center for Addiction Outreach and Research Dr. Weston Kensinger. “The campaign is an essential investment in public health and has not only increased awareness about effective treatments but also fostered a more supportive environment for those seeking help, and demonstrates that when we unite against stigma, we can save lives and build stronger, more compassionate communities.”



During its fourth year, the campaign served over nine million impressions to almost two million Pennsylvanians with information and messaging to encourage stigma reduction. Additional statistics include:

More than 360 individuals in recovery, family members, and allies recorded or submitted testimonials that were shared on the campaign’s website and social media channels;

in recovery, family members, and allies recorded or submitted testimonials that were shared on the campaign’s website and social media channels; Partnering with over 200 community-based organizations with stigma-reduction resources and messaging; and

with stigma-reduction resources and messaging; and Hosting six webinars across numerous topics related to stigma reduction with over 400 attendees.

Learn more about the Shapiro Administration’s SUD initiatives and resources on DDAP’s website.

