Harrisburg, PA – This week, the Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) hosted individuals in recovery and their families, substance use disorder (SUD) treatment and recovery providers, advocacy organizations, and state legislators for the agency’s ‘Recovery in Reach’ event – a day full of recovery-centered events and resources to celebrate National Recovery Month in Pennsylvania. The Department also made a call for recovery houses to become officially licensed through DDAP’s licensure program, which ensures a network of safe drug and alcohol recovery houses across the Commonwealth.

National Recovery Month is an annual recognition observed throughout the month of September to highlight individuals living in recovery from SUD and show that people can and do recover every day. Millions of Americans are recovering from SUD, including thousands of Pennsylvanians.

“Recovery Month is a powerful reminder that recovery is real, and it is happening every day in communities across Pennsylvania,” said DDAP Secretary Dr. Latika Davis-Jones. “The Shapiro Administration’s efforts are year-round as we work every day to expand access to treatment, break down barriers, and ensure that every Pennsylvanian has the opportunity to live a healthy, fulfilling life in recovery.

Today’s event, Recovery in Reach, centered on the importance of wellness in individuals’ recovery journeys and power in sharing personal recovery stories. It featured wellness activities and demonstrations, including drum circles, origami lessons, creative art to honor someone in recovery, and soul line dancing. The event also showcased speakers in recovery from SUD.

Christal Zermane, a Pennsylvanian in long-term recovery from alcohol use disorder, spoke about her life experience with alcohol and how she made great strides in recovery. Christal uses her experiences, particularly with collegiate recovery, to help others with SUD. “I believe that sharing our experiences plays a vital role in reaching others, because we can't do this alone and recovery – and this event - shows that no one has to,” said Zermane.

In addition, there were tours of Treatment on Wheels, one of the state’s first mobile licensed narcotic treatment programs. This 33-foot mobile RV treatment unit, owned and operated by Tadiso, is licensed by DDAP to provide SUD treatment. The mobile treatment currently serves more than 50 Allegheny County residents with their SUD treatment needs. It is staffed with medical personnel, counselors, and recovery support specialists.

“As Recovery Month comes to a close, we celebrate the progress achieved while recognizing the important work still ahead. Substance use disorder does not define a person, and recovery is never a journey taken alone,” said Representative Dan Williams. “It requires communities, providers, and policymakers working together to break down barriers, reduce stigma, and expand access to care. This work rises above politics, because every Pennsylvanian deserves access to effective treatment and lasting recovery supports.”

“As the Republican Chairman of the House Human Services Committee, I recognize the importance of celebrating the dedication of service providers, family members, friends and everyone who helps make recovery possible,” said Representative Doyle Heffley. “I also wish to acknowledge those individuals who are currently in recovery as well as those who may face challenges on the road to recovery. I am honored to be part of the observation of September as Recovery Month.”

“I have witnessed family and friends throughout my life struggle with substance use disorder, and I commend DDAP for the work they do to provide resources and hope for those in the fight,” said Representative Justin Fleming.

Commitment to Recovery

The Shapiro Administration’s commitment to empowering sustained recovery is evident in DDAP’s recovery house licensure program.

Currently, there are 409 DDAP-licensed recovery houses across the Commonwealth. The purpose of the licensure program is to help empower sustained recovery for thousands of individuals with SUD; Pennsylvanians can find a listing of licensed recovery houses on DDAP’s website.

There are also nine regional recovery hubs, funded by DDAP, across the state. The hubs are designed to embed, expand, and promote a Recovery-Oriented System of Care, which is a coordinated network of community-based services and supports that are person-centered, with the ultimate goal of improving the health, wellness, and quality of life for individuals in recovery from SUD.

Learn more about the Shapiro Administration’s recovery initiatives and resources at ddap.pa.gov.

