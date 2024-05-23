Skip to agency navigation
    News Release Regarding Fact-Finder's Report

    International Union of Operating Engineers Local 66
    and
    Donegal Township (Washington County)
    PERA-F-23-107-W

    From: COMMONWEALTH OF PENNSYLVANIA
    PENNSYLVANIA LABOR RELATIONS BOARD
     
    Date: August 7, 2023
          
    Contact: Nathan F. Bortner, Board Secretary
    717-787-1091
    nbortner@pa.gov
     
    Subject: Notice of Fact-Finder's Report

    Section 802(2) of the Public Employe Relations Act provides for publication of the findings of fact and recommendations of appointed fact-finders if one or both of the parties reject(s) the report within ten (10) days of its issuance.

    Fact-Finder John T. Marchetto, Esquire issued a report in the matter of the employees of Donegal Township (Washington County).

    The Pennsylvania Labor Relations Board has received official notice that the report has been accepted by the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 66 and rejected by Donegal Township (Washington County).

    The Public Employe Relations Act provides in Section 802(3) that not less than five (5) days nor more than ten (10) days after the publication of the findings of fact and recommendations, the parties shall again inform the Board and each other whether they accept the findings of the fact-finder.