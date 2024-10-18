Pennsylvania’s Unemployment Rate Remains at 3.4% in September, Total Number of Non-Farm Jobs Sets 14th Consecutive Record High

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) today released its preliminary employment situation report for September 2024.
Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was unchanged over the month at 3.4% in September. This was the 12th consecutive month with an identical rate – the longest streak on record (back to 1976). The rate remained well under the U.S. unemployment rate which fell by one-tenth of a percentage point from its August level to 4.1%.
The Commonwealth’s unemployment rate was one-tenth of a percentage point above its September 2023 level of 3.3%, while the national rate was up three-tenths of a percentage point over the year.
Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – was down 24,000 over the month to 6,556,000 in September. Resident employment (-23,000) accounted for most of the labor force decline.
Pennsylvania’s total nonfarm jobs were up 6,800 over the month to a record high of 6,205,000, setting the 14th consecutive record high for Pennsylvania’s jobs count. Jobs increased from August in five of the 11 industry supersectors. The largest supersector movement was a gain of 6,100 in leisure & hospitality which reached a record high. Education & health services reached a record high for the 16th consecutive month.
Over the year, total nonfarm jobs were up 102,700 with gains in six of the 11 supersectors. Education & health services (+59,800) had the largest volume over-the-year gain.
Note: The above data are seasonally adjusted. Seasonally adjusted data provide the most valid month-to-month comparison. September 2024 data are preliminary and subject to revision.
|Current Labor Force Statistics
|Seasonally Adjusted
|(in thousands)
|Change from
|Change from
|September
|August
|September
|August 2024
|September 2023
|2024
|2024
|2023
|volume
|percent
|volume
|percent
|PA
|Civilian Labor Force
|6,556
|6,580
|6,528
|-24
|-0.4%
|28
|0.4%
|Employment
|6,334
|6,357
|6,311
|-23
|-0.4%
|23
|0.4%
|Unemployment
|222
|223
|217
|-1
|-0.4%
|5
|2.3%
|Rate
|3.4
|3.4
|3.3
|0.0
|----
|0.1
|----
|U.S.
|Civilian Labor Force
|168,699
|168,549
|167,897
|150
|0.1%
|802
|0.5%
|Employment
|161,864
|161,434
|161,550
|430
|0.3%
|314
|0.2%
|Unemployment
|6,834
|7,115
|6,347
|-281
|-3.9%
|487
|7.7%
|Rate
|4.1
|4.2
|3.8
|-0.1
|----
|0.3
|----
|Note: October 2024 labor force and nonfarm jobs statistics will be released on November 15th, 2024.
|Pennsylvania Nonagricultural Wage and Salary Employment
|Seasonally Adjusted
|(in thousands)
|Change from
|Change from
|September
|August
|September
|August 2024
|September 2023
|2024
|2024
|2023
|volume
|percent
|volume
|percent
|Total Nonfarm Jobs
|6,205.0
|6,198.2
|6,102.3
|6.8
|0.1%
|102.7
|1.7%
|Goods Producing Industries
|846.5
|848.2
|849.6
|-1.7
|-0.2%
|-3.1
|-0.4%
|Mining & Logging
|23.1
|23.2
|22.5
|-0.1
|-0.4%
|0.6
|2.7%
|Construction
|257.1
|258.2
|260.0
|-1.1
|-0.4%
|-2.9
|-1.1%
|Manufacturing
|566.3
|566.8
|567.1
|-0.5
|-0.1%
|-0.8
|-0.1%
|Service Providing Industries
|5,358.5
|5,350.0
|5,252.7
|8.5
|0.2%
|105.8
|2.0%
|Trade, Transportation & Utilities
|1,140.0
|1,143.4
|1,145.7
|-3.4
|-0.3%
|-5.7
|-0.5%
|Information
|91.7
|92.7
|91.8
|-1.0
|-1.1%
|-0.1
|-0.1%
|Financial Activities
|343.2
|343.2
|339.1
|0.0
|0.0%
|4.1
|1.2%
|Professional & Business Services
|840.9
|838.8
|841.9
|2.1
|0.3%
|-1.0
|-0.1%
|Education & Health Services
|1,383.5
|1,380.2
|1,323.7
|3.3
|0.2%
|59.8
|4.5%
|Leisure & Hospitality
|594.3
|588.2
|563.7
|6.1
|1.0%
|30.6
|5.4%
|Other Services
|264.5
|263.3
|257.6
|1.2
|0.5%
|6.9
|2.7%
|Government
|700.4
|700.2
|689.2
|0.2
|0.0%
|11.2
|1.6%
|For a more detailed breakdown of seasonally adjusted jobs data at the sector level, please contact the Center for Workforce Information & Analysis at 1-877-4WF-DATA, or visit www.paworkstats.pa.gov
|Note: October 2024 labor force and nonfarm jobs statistics will be released on November 15th, 2024.