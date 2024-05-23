Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Prison Rape Elimination Act (PREA)

    The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (DOC) has zero tolerance for sexual abuse and sexual harassment.

    A row of cells on prison block

    The DOC strives to maintain a safe and secure environment for all incarcerated individuals through implementation of policy and procedure that has been developed in accordance with the federal Prison Rape Elimination Act (PREA) standards.

    PREA compliance is required in all state correctional institutions, Bureau of Community Corrections facilities and contracted facilities.

    PREA Inmate Intake Handout (English) | PREA Inmate Intake Handout (Spanish)

    Stephen Petersheim | PREA Coordinator
    Department of Corrections | Bureau of Standards, Audits, Assessment and Compliance
    1920 Technology Parkway | Mechanicsburg, PA 17050
    Phone: 717.728.2573

    DOC PREA Annual Reports

    Pennsylvania Parole Board PREA Annual Report

    Bureau of Justice Statistics - PREA Summary Reports