Commissary Lists

An inmate's custody level determines the items inmates are permitted to purchase from the Department of Corrections (DOC) Commissary System. The commissary is operated by Pennsylvania Correctional Industries, a division of the DOC.

Package Program



​Keefe Group is the DOC vendor for the package program. Inmates meeting eligibility requirements can receive one package per quarter. Orders can be placed by family/friends and/or inmates through the Keefe Group's website, the phone at 1-800-546-6283, or the mail:

Access Securepak (PA)

10880 Lin Page Place

St. Louis, MO 63132