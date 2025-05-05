Skip to agency navigation
    Inmates and Reentrants

    Every day, more than 37,000 men and women are housed in one of 24 Department of Corrections (DOC) facilities across Pennsylvania. There are many rules and regulations that each must follow as well as varying programs and services available to them while incarcerated. This section focuses on the most often asked topics by the families and friends of inmates and the general public.

    Two inmates walk down the outside corridor at SCI Mahanoy.

    Overview

    Community Resources

    The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services offers PA Navigate, a statewide network that connects people in Pennsylvania with the health and social care services they need. Reentrants can use the site to search for community resources.

    Clemency

    If you have questions about Clemency, visit the Board of Pardons website.

    Mailing Address

    There are different addresses to use depending on what you are sending to an inmate. Visit our mail page to learn what address to use for the item you want to send in.

    Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)

    The Department of Corrections has a Statewide Inmate ADA Coordinator to respond to inmate accommodation requests. To contact the Inmate ADA Coordinator is, email: RA-CRDOCADACOORD@pa.gov

    Read the DOC’s ADA Accommodation Request Policy. Within this policy, accommodation requests are in Section 2: Accommodations.