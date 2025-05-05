Inmates and Reentrants

Community Resources

The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services offers PA Navigate, a statewide network that connects people in Pennsylvania with the health and social care services they need. Reentrants can use the site to search for community resources.

Clemency

If you have questions about Clemency, visit the Board of Pardons website.

Mailing Address

There are different addresses to use depending on what you are sending to an inmate. Visit our mail page to learn what address to use for the item you want to send in.