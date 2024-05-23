Pennsylvania Correctional Industries (PCI) is known for making license plates, but we also produce a wide variety of high-quality products and many useful services to a large group of eligible customers across the state. Let PCI furnish your offices, outfit and promote your clubs and organizations, and equip you with supplies you need! Please browse our products and services catalogs to see what we have to offer.

If you have any questions or are interested in ordering, please feel free to contact our Customer Service Division at 717.425.7292 or pci@pa.gov.

PLEASE NOTE: For Commonwealth of Pennsylvania customers, you must use Sales and Distribution to place orders. Please use the Department of General Services state contract LOA-PCI-2014. Visit the Department of General Services' emarketplace.

