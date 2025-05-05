Together We Serve - September 2026

A Month Of Honoring, Remembering & Showing Support This month at the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA), we were honored to celebrate the 100th birthday of two WWII veterans from our veterans homes born on the same day, Sept. 22. Army veteran William DiFrancesco from Delaware Valley Veterans’ Home in Philadelphia and Navy veteran Joseph Saukulyak from the Gino J. Merli Veterans’ Center in Scranton, visited Fort Indiantown Gap (FTIG) for a day of birthday fun and excitement. The day included a tour of the Pennsylvania National Guard Museum and a special birthday gathering at headquarters, featuring greetings from Army and Navy officers. The two birthday veterans also received a signed proclamation from Gov. Josh Shapiro. We wish them many more years of great health and birthday celebrations. September is National Suicide Awareness Month, and we worked hard to share the important message that veterans are not alone, and help is available. This is especially important to DMVA because both women and men who served in the military face a higher risk of dying by suicide. Veteran self-harm is one of the most pressing social issues we face, and events like this raise awareness and promote a sense of community. Most notably, we partnered with the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) to hold a suicide prevention roundtable at the American Legion State Headquarters in Wormleysburg. Participants discussed the ongoing suicide epidemic among veterans while highlighting critical support available to help Pennsylvania’s more than 650,000 veterans, active service members and their families. The DMVA is dedicated, standing ready every day, to assist Pennsylvania’s veterans with getting the help they need. We are also committed to honoring and remembering those who served and sacrificed. That’s why I was so pleased to see the success of the 2026 Pennsylvania National Guard (PANG) March for the Fallen event at FTIG. More than 850 people signed up to participate in a 14- or 28-mile ruck march, a 5-kilometer run/walk or a 28-mile hand-cycle. That’s an increase of about 150 participants from last year. This event brings together Gold Star families, military personnel, veterans and community members, keeping our solemn promise to never forget those who sacrificed on our behalf. Further demonstrating our commitment to America’s brave, we recently participated in send-off ceremonies showing support to the PANG soldiers who are deploying to the Middle East and Africa. These soldiers will join command and partner forces to provide security objectives in those regions. We are proud of these men and women and look forward to their safe return home.

From the home front to the front lines, our mission never wavers. We will continue to honor our veterans' sacrifices, support our deploying troops, and ensure that every service member and family across the commonwealth knows they are never alone.

Major General John R. Pippy

Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the DMVA

DMVA Recognizes County Veteran Service Officers For Helping Veterans After Tropical Storm Debbie The Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) presented Veterans Service Awards to five veteran service officers (VSOs) in Tioga and Potter counties for their exemplary service helping veterans in need following Tropical Storm Debbie last fall. The storm brought heavy rain, strong winds and flash flooding to Pennsylvania, leaving many veterans displaced, with property damage and in need of financial assistance.

“These VSOs stepped forward, going above and beyond at a time when they were needed most by veterans and their families,” said Brian Natali, director, Bureau of Veterans Programs, Initiatives, Reintegration and Outreach. “Our partnership with the county offices is invaluable; we could not reach and assist veterans deep into the communities where they live without them. Thanks to this quick work, 58 veterans in Potter and Tioga counties were able to quickly begin the recovery process from the tragic storm.”

Veteran service officers in both counties assisted veterans with processing requests for DMVA Veterans Temporary Assistance (VTA) grants totaling $58,600, with funds going to help start the recovery from storm damage.

To apply, eligible veterans should contact the County Director of Veterans Affairs in the county in which they reside.

Helping Veterans’ Families Access Benefits At A Difficult Time When a veteran passes away, families may be eligible for a variety of federal, state and county benefits and services. During a difficult time, knowing where to turn for accurate information can make an important difference. County veterans affairs offices throughout Pennsylvania, along with the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA), encourage funeral homes, funeral directors, coroners and cemeteries to contact their local county veterans affairs office when serving a veteran’s family. Working together helps ensure families receive information about available veteran death benefits and the assistance they may be entitled to receive. A key part of this effort is recently passed legislation that strengthens the opportunity for counties to work directly with funeral homes and cemeteries to help provide veteran death-benefit resources to families. By establishing a stronger connection at the time of a veteran’s death, important information can reach families when they need it most. Through collaboration among county veterans affairs offices, funeral homes, cemeteries and other community partners, we can help ensure that veterans and their families are connected with the resources and benefits they have earned through their service.

For more information or assistance, contact your county veterans affairs office.

9/11 Ceremonies Held Across PA State Veterans Homes Patriot Day, Sept. 11, is a day to honor the lost lives, the extraordinary bravery shown by first responders, service members and everyday people who ran toward danger, along those service members who answered our nation’s call in the years that followed.

The 25th Anniversary of 9/11 ceremonies were conducted at Ground Zero in New York City, the Pentagon and the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, PA, all throughout the day with tributes with families reading aloud the 2,983 names of victims from the 2001 attacks and the 1993 World Trade Center bombing, seven moments of silence marking the times of the attacks and tower collapses, plus a new moment honoring those lost to 9/11-related illnesses, church services, pregame ceremonies, a Tribute in Light, which illuminated the New York skyline, and multiple primetime specials.

Memorial ceremonies filled with bell tolls, patriotic music, bagpipers pipping, American flag displays and guest speakers were also held throughout the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs’ six veterans homes to commemorate the 25th anniversary of 9/11.

We all stand together in remembrance of their courage, sacrifice and the unity our nation showed in the face of tragedy; to honor their memory with gratitude, unity and the commitment to never forget.

Big News At DVVH: 2026 Bronze National Quality Award The Delaware Valley Veterans’ Home (DVVH) in Philadelphia has earned the prestigious Bronze Commitment to Quality Award from the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL).

This achievement reinforces their ongoing commitment to creating a safe, supportive and exceptional environment for every resident.

The bronze level marks an important milestone on their quality journey. Bronze award recipients can pursue the silver and gold levels, further advancing their quality improvement journey.

The DVVH leadership staff emphasized that quality care starts with a commitment to continuous improvement, and they look forward to building on this recognition. They’re energized and excited to build on this foundation as they continue striving for even higher standards and brighter tomorrows.

Our mission is to provide quality healthcare to the veterans of Pennsylvania and their spouses. A resident-centered approach guides specially trained staff in care, preventative and rehabilitative services while encouraging residents’ self-choice, well-being and dignity in a veteran-surrounded environment.

This recognition reflects the team’s unwavering dedication to providing high-quality, compassionate care to the veterans we proudly serve. Erie SeaWolves Hitting Home Runs At PSSH The residents at Pennsylvania Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Home (PSSH) enjoyed some fun in the sun with members of the Erie SeaWolves! They played games, shared some laughs and talked about baseball.

The Erie SeaWolves are an American professional baseball team based in Erie, PA. They compete in Minor League Baseball (MiLB) as a member of the Eastern League's Southwest Division, serving as the Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers. The team was founded in 1989 and began playing in Erie for the 1995 season. The SeaWolves currently play their home games at UPMC Park in downtown Erie, next door to Erie Insurance Arena and the Warner Theatre. The SeaWolves’ name refers to the city's location along Lake Erie, as well as their original affiliation with the Pittsburgh Pirates. The term, "sea wolf," is a historical epithet for sailors who engaged in piracy.

Thank you, SeaWolves, for the home run of a visit! GMVC Hosted 7th Annual Benefit Ride Gino J. Merli Veterans’ Center hosted its 7th Annual Benefit Ride Aug. 29 sponsored by Scranton’s Electric City Harley-Davidson and Harley Owners Group (H.O.G.). There were close to 100 bikes that participated in the event and $3,173 was raised for the home’s resident welfare fund.

Every mile and every roar of the engine is dedicated to the brave men and women who served our country.

If you want to support Pennsylvania’s veterans, making a monetary donation to these funds – online or by mail – is a great way to show your support.

Donate here: www.donate.pa.gov

Thank you to Electric City Harley Davidson and H.O.G. for your continued support and partnership! Tree Family Party Piggies Visits PSSH Residents The residents of the Pennsylvania Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Home (PSSH) enjoyed a special visit from Tree Family Party Pigs and the adorable duo, Cedar and Birch. The talented mini pigs, Birch and Cedar, like to dress up, paint with their snouts and even play the piano. Residents also got to give Cedar a smooch.

Tree Family Party Piggies are a small family of three from Cochranton, PA who fell in love with and raise mini pigs as their beloved pets. The mission of Tree Family Party Piggies is to delight people of all ages with a unique and interactive mini pet pig experience, bringing joy everywhere they go and creating memories that will last forever.

Their piggies are born and raised in a home and have been around children their whole lives. They are socialized by certified therapy pet handers daily, trained not to bite and take treats gently. The piggies are bathed before events, potty trained and trained to walk on a leash with a harness. They are the size of a medium-sized dog and have a clean bill of health.

It was a fun and memorable visit for everyone! Soft-Serve & Smiles At SEVC The residents at Southeastern Veterans’ Center don’t have to wait till next year to enjoy their next dish or cone of soft-serve ice cream – they recently welcomed in their brand-new soft serve ice cream machine, with endless toppings. All hands were on deck to help serve and made the end of summer just a little bit easier. PSSH Veterans & Staff Cruised The Rivers In Pittsburgh Veterans from Pennsylvania Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Home (PSSH) enjoyed a day-long cruise on the Gateway Clipper Fleet along the Allegheny, Monongahela and Ohio Rivers Sept. 9. The event was organized by Sharing and Caring, Inc. Every year during Labor Day Weekend, Caring and Sharing organizes a Riverboat Cruise as “therapeutic recreation” for local veterans. During the cruise, veterans are treated to a catered lunch along with entertainment, contests, prizes, dancing and gifts as part of the cruise experience. There is also a patriotic wreath-laying ceremony at the Point, where the three rivers meet, recognizing prisoners of war and those who went missing in action. Sharing and Caring is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of hospitalized veterans. It is staffed entirely by volunteers from 16 different veteran groups, including the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans, Marine Corps League and Korean War Veterans. They work year-round to organize and pay for the annual boat cruise in Pittsburgh. Our PSSH veterans, staff and volunteers really had a great time!

3rd CST CBRNE Support Throughout FY2026 Throughout 2026, the Third Civil Support Team (CST) maintained a high operational tempo in support of civil authorities across the commonwealth. In accordance with its mission to identify hazards, assess current and projected consequences, advise on response measures and facilitate requests for additional support during domestic chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive (CBRNE) incidents, the team provided Joint Hazard Assessment Team support for multiple high-visibility events.

Supported events included: the Pennsylvania Farm Show; the NFL Draft in Pittsburgh; FIFA World Cup events; the Lemon Hill Fan Experience in Philadelphia; the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club; Homecoming 250 Navy and Marine Corps anniversary events in Philadelphia; MLB All-Star Week; Musikfest in Bethlehem; the Little League World Series in Williamsport; and NASCAR events in Poconos. The team also served as the sole CBRNE asset supporting the United States Secret Service during a presidential visit to Macungie, PA.

Beyond event support, the team supported Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture site-management operations during a large avian influenza outbreak. It expanded State Partnership Program engagement with Lithuanian CBRN personnel, conducted chemical and biological weapons training at Millersville University, along with strengthening interagency coordination through outreach and conferences with federal, state and local partners.

The CST also completed an external evaluation, a federally directed operational assessment, validating its ability to execute core CST mission functions in a simulated CBRNE incident. The team also conducted a standardization, evaluation and assistance team inspection assessing compliance with National Guard Bureau requirements across personnel, operations, training, medical, logistics, communications, safety and budget functions. Suicide Prevention Month: Resilience, Risk Reduction & Suicide Prevention We Are Stronger Together. Connect to Protect. ​September is Suicide Prevention Month.

This month, our focus was on connection- everyday interpersonal connections serve as our first and strongest line of defense. The Resilience, Risk Reduction and Suicide Prevention (R3SP) Program fosters a culture where soldiers, civilians and families proactively stay engaged with one another, identify early warning signs and step in before challenges become crises.

Connection as Protection Just as armor protects against physical threats, meaningful connection protects against isolation and despair. Reaching out to a battle buddy is not a routine formality; it is a critical readiness action. When we cultivate an environment of open communication, asking for assistance becomes a recognized sign of strength and mutual commitment. If you’re looking for ways to connect with your community, identify a cafe, dog park, library, gym or other public space to frequent.

Support & Intervention Resources Unit Chaplains: -100% confidential counseling, moral leadership and spiritual guidance.

Regional Social Workers: -Specialized clinical support, behavioral health resources and crisis navigation.

KCRT (J9): -Keystone Connections Readiness Training is a one-day course focused on intervention and cohesion.

ACE Training (J9): -Ask, Care and Escort training and practical exercise.

The Bottom Line Connection saves lives. Do not wait for an emergency to check on your teammates. If you or someone in your formation is carrying a heavy load, leverage available resources immediately.

Etling Assumes Responsibility As Pa.’s CCWO Chief Warrant Officer 5 Jason Etling assumed authority as the Pennsylvania Army National Guard’s command chief warrant officer during a ceremony here Sept. 13.

Etling succeeded Chief Warrant Officer 5 Darren Dreher, who has served as command chief warrant officer (CCWO) since October 2023.

As CCWO, Etling will be the senior ranking warrant officer in Pennsylvania and will serve as the principal advisor to Maj. Gen. John Pippy, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) on matters relating to the state's warrant officer cohort. He will also chair the State Warrant Officer Advisory Council.

“I would say it’s a very humbling experience,” Etling said. “I’ve been in for thirty-one years, so at this point of my career getting selected to take over as the ninth command chief warrant officer of Pennsylvania, and it is an exciting time for me.”

Etling completed Warrant Officer Candidate School in June 2003 at Fort Rucker, Alabama, then completed the Warrant Officer Basic Course in 2004 at Aberdeen Proving Grounds, MD.

His first assignment was the unit maintenance officer with the 1st “Attack” Battalion, 104th Aviation Regiment in Johnstown, PA. In January 2005, he deployed to Ramadi, Iraq, as an engineer equipment maintenance warrant officer in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. Most recently he was the senior ordnance ground maintenance officer for Pennsylvania, Joint Force Headquarters at Fort Indiantown Gap.

(Story and Photos by Pfc. Austin Duplessie) Full Article. Honing Readiness Soldiers assigned to the 213th Personnel Co., 228th Motor Transportation Battalion and 213th Regional Support Group conduct opposing force operations during a unit defense exercise Sept. 12 at Fort Indiantown Gap. The exercise provided the soldiers an opportunity to practice defensive tactics and respond to simulated threats to maintain individual and collective readiness. Soldiers assigned to the 213th Personnel Co., 228th Motor Transportation Battalion and 213th Regional Support Group conduct opposing force operations during a unit defense exercise Sept. 12 at Fort Indiantown Gap. The exercise provided the soldiers an opportunity to practice defensive tactics and respond to simulated threats to maintain individual and collective readiness. (Photos by Sgt. Du-Marc Mills, Spc. Aliyah Vivier and Pfc. Carter Lane) A New Mission: The Front Line ​This month, the third and fourth episodes of the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs’ (DMVA) new podcast, the Front Line, officially launched across all platforms. With a mission of teaching Pennsylvania’s veterans, their families and advocates, these episodes help to exemplify DMVA's reach.

DMVA Recognizes Five Veteran Service Officers For Helping Veterans In Need After Damages Left By Tropical Storm Debbie

The Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) presented Veterans ServiceAwards to five veteran service officers in Tioga and Potter counties for their exemplary service helping veterans in need following Tropical Storm Debbie last fall. The storm brought heavy rain, strong winds, and flash flooding to Pennsylvania, leaving many veterans displaced, with property damage and in need of financial assistance.

“These five individuals stepped forward, going above and beyond at a time when they were needed most by veterans and their families,” said Brian Natali, director, Bureau of Veterans Programs, Initiatives, Reintegration, and Outreach. “Our partnership with the county offices is invaluable and we could not reach and assist veterans deep into the communities where they live without them. Thanks to this quick work, 58 veterans in Potter and Tioga counties were able to quickly begin the recovery process from the tragic storm.”

Representing Potter County, Michael Pepper, Rene Klicklighter worked feverishly for the weeks following the storm to help 20 veterans process their requests for Veterans Temporary Assistance (VTA) grants and quickly get the money they needed to start their recovery from the storm damage. The hard work by Pepper and Klicklighter resulted in $30,400 being granted to veterans in need.

In Tioga County, Rhianon Forrest, Jodi Stevens and Timothy Cleveland wasted no time assisting 38 veterans process VTA grant applications and expeditiously receive the financial assistance they needed to build back their lives. The diligent work of Forrest, Stevens and Cleveland resulted in grants for veterans totaling $58,600.

Full Release. DMVA Encourages Pennsylvanians To Support Veterans During National Suicide Prevention Month

During National Suicide Prevention Month, and the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) reminds Pennsylvanians of the resources available to those in crisis or needing additional support. Suicide remains a significant concern within the veteran community. Data from 2022 found that male veterans over age 35 experienced increased suicide rates, while female veterans, aged 18-34, had the highest suicide rates among their peers.



Over 650,000 veterans live throughout the Commonwealth; one veteran suicide is one too many, and DMVA asks everyone to reach out to the veterans in their lives and let them know that they are seen, heard and cared for.



If you are a veteran in crisis — or you are concerned about one — free, confidential support is available 24/7. Call the Veterans Crisis Line by dialing 988 and then pressing 1, send a text message to 838255, or chat online.



“This issue continues to weigh heavily on our veteran community. Having these conversations, raising awareness and searching for solutions are paramount in finding a resolution,” said Maj. Gen. John Pippy, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the DMVA. “We owe this effort to all veterans in the commonwealth who have faced hardship, both during and after service.”



As one way to raise awareness for suicide prevention, the DMVA encourages Pennsylvanians to light a candle at 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10 in observance of World Suicide Prevention Day. The annual observance is organized by the International Association for Suicide Prevention.

Full Release. Shapiro-Davis Administration Hosts Veteran Suicide Prevention Roundtable During National Suicide Prevention Month

The Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) and the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) hosted a suicide prevention roundtable at the American Legion State Headquarters to discuss the ongoing suicide epidemic among veterans and highlight critical support available to help Pennsylvania’s over 650,000 veterans, active service members, and their families. Both women and men who served in the military face a higher risk of dying by suicide; specifically suicide by firearm where female veterans have a 144 percent higher chance, and men have an almost 70 percent greater chance. Veteran firearm suicide rates have increased 65% since 2001. “Pennsylvania veterans and service members can face unique challenges stemming from their military tenure; it is imperative that we let them know we are here to help in many ways,” said Maj. Gen. John Pippy, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the DMVA. “Veteran self-harm is one of the most pressing social issues we face, and events like this raise awareness and promote a sense of community. DMVA is dedicated, standing ready to assist Pennsylvania’s veterans with getting the help they need.” Last December, DMVA was one of six recipients under PCCD’s federal Byrne State Crisis Intervention Program (SCIP) Firearm Suicide Prevention, Intervention, and Postvention initiative, receiving over $140,000 in grant funding for their Plan. Pause. Protect. Campaign.

Full Release.