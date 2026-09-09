Annville, PA – During National Suicide Prevention Month, and the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) reminds Pennsylvanians of the resources available to those in crisis or needing additional support. Suicide remains a significant concern within the veteran community. Data from 2022 found that male veterans over age 35 experienced increased suicide rates, while female veterans, aged 18-34, had the highest suicide rates among their peers.

Over 650,000 veterans live throughout the Commonwealth; one veteran suicide is one too many, and DMVA asks everyone to reach out to the veterans in their lives and let them know that they are seen, heard and cared for.

If you are a veteran in crisis — or you are concerned about one — free, confidential support is available 24/7. Call the Veterans Crisis Line by dialing 988 and then pressing 1, send a text message to 838255, or chat online .

“This issue continues to weigh heavily on our veteran community. Having these conversations, raising awareness and searching for solutions are paramount in finding a resolution,” said Maj. Gen. John Pippy, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the DMVA. “We owe this effort to all veterans in the Commonwealth who have faced hardship, both during and after service.”

As one way to raise awareness for suicide prevention, the DMVA encourages Pennsylvanians to light a candle at 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10 in observance of World Suicide Prevention Day. The annual observance is organized by the International Association for Suicide Prevention.

Military veterans are 1.5 times more likely to die by suicide than Americans who never served in the military. For female veterans, the risk factor is 2.2 times more likely.

Pennsylvania is taking part in the Veterans Administration (VA) and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s Governor’s Challenge to Prevent Suicide among our Service Members, Veterans and their Families. In Pennsylvania, this initiative is led by the DMVA, in partnership with sister agencies and departments, several educational institutions, and a broad group of not-for-profit and faith-based organizations to develop and implement statewide and regional suicide prevention best practices. The team actively focuses on reducing veteran suicide every day, all year long.

Another resource available to veterans facing challenging times is DMVA’s PA VETConnect , an outreach program that enables the DMVA to concentrate services from within communities where our veterans live. This initiative allows DMVA to utilize community-based providers to fill gaps in services for homelessness, employment, mental health, addiction and more. Click here for more information: www.dmva.pa.gov/vetconnect .

Last month, DMVA hosted its inaugural Plan. Pause. Protect. Campaign (P3) event in Greene County. The initiative is designed to connect Pennsylvanian’s veterans with mental health and community resources, as well as provide key education on safe firearm storage and lethal means safety for items that could be used in a crisis.

DMVA plans to host its second P3 event in mid-October, taking place in Chester County.

To learn more about the DMVA and all its suicide prevention awareness efforts, visit us online at www.dmva.pa.gov or follow us at www.facebook.com/padmva or www.twitter.com/padmva .

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